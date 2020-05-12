It was super fun this past week, taking over the Indulge Instagram account and going LIVE with all of you. I also welcomed a few guests, friends of mine, to share what they’ve been upto, and gave them a fun task — to show us objects that have been essential to them this lockdown. Prakruthi Ananth showed us spices, while Minnie Menon brought out a huge pair of gardening shears that she jokingly also offered to cut her husband’s hair with. She also gave us a glimpse of her handsome cat, Gundu. And finally, Pavitra Krishnaswamy showed us her tweezers, most important for those ‘on fleek’ brows, and on popular demand also brought her cat, Rose to the camera.



We then decided to turn our attention to the next big occasion, Mother’s Day, and list out a few of my favourite Chennai mom’s to follow on The Gram. We were also curious to find out what these lovely ladies would like this Mother’s Day.

Ishani & Vishnu





Ishani Vellodi Reddy

Wellness Consultant

From healthy easy-to-cook recipes to words of motivation, to some insanely cute conversations with her son Vishnu, Ishani’s day-to-day activities on Insta put a smile on our faces.



And what would she like for Mother’s day? “I sort of feel as tho-ugh every day is Mother’s Day! I feel so lucky to be a mom (even on the tough days!) and I’m insanely grateful to have the bond that I do with my son. He really does make me feel special all the time. He sometimes picks flowers from the garden for me when he goes out to play, so if I get some of those flowers from him on Mother’s Day, that’s all I need,” says Ishani.

Jaidev, Priyanka & Raghav

Priyanka Acharya

Blogger ‘Chennai Super Queen’

Priyanka scores high on entertainment value and for keeping it real. She showcases the ins and outs of ‘boy mom life’, armed with a great sense of humour. While Jaidev and Raghav never fail to crack us up, we also love the appearances of the two recent additions, indie pups, Bamboo and Mochi.



“This Mother’s Day, all I want is for someone to order me a large pizza, which I can eat in a room by myself while binge watching a show. No kids bursting into my room and asking why they can't watch TV too, and definitely no sharing my pizza with anyone!”

Samyuktha Nair

Entrepreneur-Model

Multi-hyphenated Samyuktha also has us coming back for more with her TikTok videos and mother-son

Insta stories featuring her partner-in-crime, little Rayan. “What I would really really like for Mother’s Day is a trip to a super cool amusement park, with or without Rayan. But during the lockdown I’ll settle for lazing around the whole day in my PJs, not having to lift a finger.”

Abyukta, Priya Manikandan, Mahita

Priya Manikandan

Choreographer-Producer

Currently producing a web-series for Amazon, Priya has been forced to slow the pace thanks to quarantine. Which means we’ve been treated to some drool-worthy cooking updates and fun dance videos with her daughter “I love my pampering! Both my daughters Abyukta and Mahita cook well so for this Mother’s Day I’d like to have a Masterchef style meal prepared by my daughters” she says with a wink. Here’s wishing my mom Wendy Rao, and all the other fabulous Mamas, a very Happy Mother’s day, We love you!



