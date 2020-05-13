And just like that, we’re already at day 50-something of the lockdown, following the cook, clean, binge-watch, repeat system. Mother’s Day had us sending our moms virtual hugs and flowers, while heaping them with Insta praises. My Insta LIVE for the day also reflected the theme, as I chatted with mother-daughter duo, Tina and Ananya Malhotra. The ladies shared how they influence and inspire each other, with snippets on the ever-changing fashion industry. This week also included my first ever Tik Tok video (which turned out to be more work than I thought) where I changed outfits eight times for a 12-second clip.

Of course, the conversation on most groups keeps going back to when we’ll all be able to go to the ‘parlour’, so I thought let's look at the things we can’t wait to do once the lockdown is over.



Salon love: It will be grooming central for most of the ladies (and some gentlemen) who are having serious hair issues. Jokes about bushy eyebrows and moustaches to match our husbands, have me cracking up, with the humble tweezers no longer able to cope with the rising demands.

Eating out: As silly as it sounds, I can’t wait to go out and eat a meal served to me and cooked by, wait for it, SOMEONE ELSE! Friends from Thailand sent us images of them eating out, masks on, separated by a plastic frame. They relayed how temperatures were taken at the door and plates were shared, passing it through the gap in the frame. Is this the future of dining out? Guess we’ll have to wait and watch.



Being outdoors: Whether it’s a walk in the park or a jog around the neighbourhood, I don’t think we’ll take nature for granted ever again. While I have done all I can with what’s within my four walls (my crazy exercise regimen is proof), going outside and standing under a tree sounds really good right about now.



Hanging out: While technology has done superbly in the keeping-us-connected department, you just can’t beat good ol’ face-to-face interaction. We may have to stand a couple of feet apart, but we can’t wait to meet our friends and family, and hang out in person again soon.