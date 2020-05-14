He was barely 17 years of age when he left home to pursue photography against the wishes of his parents. Five years down the line, 22-year-old Surajit Bhattacharya has a full-fledged studio and works mostly in Mumbai with renowned brands and models. “My father wanted me to take over the family business while my mother wished I had become a doctor. But my passion laid elsewhere and I was adamant enough to pursue that. So when my father asked me to leave home to dissuade me, he never thought I might actually do so,” recounts this young fashion photographer.

Having no formal training, Surajit learnt the craft from senior friends like photo-journalist Anirban Saha. Nikon D33 was the first camera he bought with the money he earned from working at a call centre, fondly recalls Surajit, who now works with a Nikon 750 and Nikon 810.

“When I click, I focus fully on the subject and what I feel about it since what I see in the frame will be what the world sees. My pictures are candid captures with glamorous expressions and there‘s an interplay of natural light, drama and beauty in the shots,” tells the shutterbug, who loves following the works of Shivaji Storm, Kaustav Saikia, Marie Bursch and Tarun Khiwal.

Talking about the models whose picture he has submitted for this column, Surajit says, “Tina gives very mature shots and can create a look and feel around the pictures. Shalini is very good for Western shoots and she is very smart and a perfect choice for portrait shoots. Ankita has a very strong personality which comes out well. She has an international look and can carry any attire well. Aditi is well-groomed and motivated and can carry ethnic looks very well”.

Surajit Bhattacharya can be reached at 9051936448 / 8388852313 or tukaidgp0006@gmail. com Instagram handle: @photography_by_surajit

Aditi Sinha

Aditi Sinha | 30, height: 5 ft 4 inches

A full-time model, who’s pursuing an acting career in Mumbai, Aditi’s personal style comprises Western outfits which are casual and stylish, including dresses with complementing shoes and bags. “I also love jeans, tops, long skirts and crop tops, trousers, jackets, palazzos. For more formal evening wear I love wearing long dresses while short bodycon dresses are a must for clubbing and lounging with friends,” tells Aditi. Cotton is her all-time favourite fabric and favourite colours include red, black and white, with yellow being added to the list of late.

“I love floral patterns too and like wearing cotton handwoven saris with nice prints to formal and traditional occasions. I have a set of ten bespoke blouses which I mix and match with my nine yards. I usually avoid wearing earrings and neckpieces together and wear both silver and gold jewellery depending on the kind of attire I choose. I love wearing glass bangles in different colours too,” tells the pretty model, for whom make-up means a hint of mascara and lip gloss.

Instagram: @beingaditi_sinha

Tina Paromita Dey

Tina Paromita Dey | 27, height: 5 ft 8 inches

This model and anchor keeps up-to-date with fashion and incorporates that in her personal style to create a statement look. “I wear anything that’s comfortable with a casual touch including short summer dresses, palazzos, crop tops and the basic trendy t-shirts with denim paired with colourful or white sneakers. My favourite colours are white and pink and I mostly wear pure, handwoven cotton,” tells Tina.

Saris are a favourite option when it comes to family occasions and she pairs them with deep back half-sleeve blouses. “I love wearing elaborate neckpieces, especially chokers and wear them even with my denim. I always prefer golden accessories and keep make-up very light,” tells Tina, who loves painting and dancing at leisure.

Instagram: @theycallmetpd

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh | 21, height: 5 ft 7 inches

A graduate in accountancy, this fulltime model prefers very basic and comfortable clothes for daily wear. “I love to experiment with my looks a lot but I love ethnic wear the most. I love wearing pastel shades of greens, dusky or rose pinks and mustards and I love floral prints in all shapes and sizes. Saris are a favourite attire of mine and I wear mostly heavy silks and handlooms in solid colours. I pair them with unique tops instead of typical blouses. I also love wearing full-sleeve blouses,” tells Ankita.

In accessories, she loves gold or silver oxidised jewellery, especially temple jewellery but if the attire is Western, then she prefers to keep the accessories minimal. “I simply love doing make-up and keep on experimenting with my looks with different kinds of make-up. I love the heavily made-up eyes with nude lips look the most,” tells the pretty young thing, whose hobbies include drawing, acting and clicking self-portraits.

Instagram: @ana_fanatic

Shalini Roy

Shalini Roy | 23, height: 5 ft 4 inches

A cabin crew at a private airline, Shalini loves modelling when free. She usually loves wearing anything that’s comfortable and is very picky about her clothes. “It may be just a normal t-shirt or a crop top with jeans or shorts or short bodycon dresses. But they have to look stylish,” she tells.

Traditional wear comprises saris, mostly chiffon or georgettes in solid colours and she loves black and white. “I like wearing funky earrings mostly in silver like hoops. I have big dewy eyes and like to enhance them with a hint of nude lips in shades of pinks, beige and gold,” tells the girl, who loves to write fiction stories during her time off.

Instagram: @shaliniroy