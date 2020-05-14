The Park Chennai celebrates its 18th anniversary on May 15. And despite the lockdown, patrons of the hotel can look forward to a marathon rollout of 'virtual' celebration through the weekend. DJs from around the country will take over the Pasha and Leather Bar Facebook pages with a range of genres over May 15, 16 and 17.

Also, look out for a specially crafted menu that Executive Chef Ashutosh Nerlekar and his team have curated that include select signature dishes and desserts - like Lamb Bolognese Lasagne and a Park-style Tiramisu, available for takeaway!

Here's a peek at what is in store on the music front!

Friday, May 15



DJ Donna (Kolkata)

Time: 8-9 PM

Genre: Commercial music

DJ Karty

Time: 9-10 PM

Live from the Pasha Facebook Page



INCEPT Anniversary Edition

DJ Akash

Time: 9-10 PM

DJ Eric Paul

Time: 10-11 PM

Live from The Leather Bar Facebook page



Saturday, May 16



DJ Ryan Nogar (Goa)

Genre: Commercial music

Time: 9-10 PM

Live from the Pasha Facebook page

Sunday, May 17

Varshah Susana Kurien (Kerala)

Solo artist

Time: 8-9 pm

Live from The Leather Bar Facebook Page

Photo courtesy: Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash