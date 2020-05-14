The Park Chennai celebrates 18th anniversary this weekend with 'virtual' music marathon
The Park Chennai celebrates its 18th anniversary on May 15. And despite the lockdown, patrons of the hotel can look forward to a marathon rollout of 'virtual' celebration through the weekend. DJs from around the country will take over the Pasha and Leather Bar Facebook pages with a range of genres over May 15, 16 and 17.
Also, look out for a specially crafted menu that Executive Chef Ashutosh Nerlekar and his team have curated that include select signature dishes and desserts - like Lamb Bolognese Lasagne and a Park-style Tiramisu, available for takeaway!
Here's a peek at what is in store on the music front!
Friday, May 15
DJ Donna (Kolkata)
Time: 8-9 PM
Genre: Commercial music
DJ Karty
Time: 9-10 PM
Live from the Pasha Facebook Page
INCEPT Anniversary Edition
DJ Akash
Time: 9-10 PM
DJ Eric Paul
Time: 10-11 PM
Live from The Leather Bar Facebook page
Saturday, May 16
DJ Ryan Nogar (Goa)
Genre: Commercial music
Time: 9-10 PM
Live from the Pasha Facebook page
Sunday, May 17
Varshah Susana Kurien (Kerala)
Solo artist
Time: 8-9 pm
Live from The Leather Bar Facebook Page
