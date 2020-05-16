Mercury levels are rising. But hopefully you will be feeling as cool as a cucumber when your Electricity Bill arrives. Here are a handful of simple, but doable hacks to reduce your AC power usage:

Set the temperature at 24°C: If you're up to date on the news, then you might already know that 24°C is the default temperature for ACs in India, as per a mandate from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) from January this year. While this simply means, that this will be the temperature your AC will start on, upon purchase, it would be wise to use this as a bar for a frequently used running temperature. Why? The lower the running temperature on your AC, the more power you consume. And studies show, for every one degree we raise the temperature of the AC, up to 6 per cent of electricity can be saved!

Set a timer: Instead of letting your AC run through the night and multiple snooze alarms in the morning, set a default timer for it to turn off. This way your room stays relatively cool without your AC burning out or your power bill going through the roof.

Use the fan and the AC: This way you can distribute the cooling in your room through not one but two utility devices, and thereby reduce your AC power consumption. On a cooler or rainy day, we recommend, alternating between the AC and fan.

Clean the vents: Taking time to clean out the dust and build-up of dirt in the vents. This might seem like a hassle, but a little effort can go a long way, not just in cooler and smoother air as output but also, with lowering your power bill.

Shut your door: Gaps in your windows and open doors can make your AC work twice as hard, meaning increased power usage. We also recommend sealing any cracks in the windows, through which cool air can escape.