With an aim to stay connected with our readers and to give our followers a chance to interact with their favourite celebs, Indulge launched its brand new online series 'Saturday Night Insta Live' earlier this month. For the very first episode of the weekly session, we had VJ and columnist Paloma Rao on board to take over the official Indulge Instagram handle. The 30-minute session not just saw her get candid about her lockdown activities, but she also interviewed make-up artist Prakruthi Anand, PR professional Pavitra Krishnaswamy (with her pet cat) and entrepreneur Minnie Menon who went on to talk about their lives at home.



The second episode that was held on May 8 saw ace photographer Sunder Ramu chatting up with his friend and long-time muse Andrea Jeremiah. Hundreds of fans joined in as the duo engaged in a 30-minute conversation about the 'The Girl Next Door', Sunder's lockdown photography project that featured the actor and soon became a viral topic all over Instagram. They also spoke at length about getting better at life skills such as cooking during the quarantine, the unfortunate situation of migrant labourers and also what the future looks like for people in the entertainment industry.



The following day, we had star singer Behram Siganporia of Best Kept Secret take over the Indulge handle for a Mother's Day Special live session. Lasting over 35 minutes, the session was nothing short of a musical treat as he performed a specially curated song list (including favourites like Stand By Me, Girls Like You by Maroon 5, Heaven by Bryan Adams) dedicated to all the mothers in the world. A special appearance by his mother and quirky comments by his sister Tehmina made for some added fun.



That's not all, we have an interesting line up of artistes, chefs and celebs for the upcoming editions of the series in the coming weeks. And this week's Saturday Night Insta Live will see Chennai-based model and influencer Sameea Bangera take over Indulge Instagram and talk about her life in lockdown and also about the modelling industry during the post-corona era. Make sure you don't miss it.



(If you have missed any of these fun live sessions, you could catch them on Indulge YouTube channel)