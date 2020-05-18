As a part of its efforts to move towards zero waste, E-commerce giant Flipkart has been able to reduce plastic packaging in its supply chain and has cut down the usage of plastic packaging in its own supply chain to 50 per cent. Flipkart has now started phasing out plastic packaging from its own supply chain in Maharashtra through the usage of paper-based packaging starting May 1.

Flipkart's no-plastic initiative

The company has been driving several initiatives as it pursues sustainable growth, which includes the introduction of eco-friendly paper shreds, replacing poly pouches with recycled paper bags, replacing bubble wraps and airbags with carton waste shredded material and 2 Ply roll to name a few.

The sustainable packaging for Flipkart’s supply chain assets in the state of Maharashtra includes replacing plastic security bags with security envelopes made of paper. In addition, all fillers and wrapping films have been replaced with cushioning materials made from recycled paper.

Flipkart's no-plastic initiative

Flipkart is actively working with all policymakers, including state governments across the country and other ecosystem stakeholders to understand how it can provide a conducive and feasible transition path to lakhs of its seller partners to gradually adopt sustainable packaging alternatives which could be affordable, scalable and widely available to them.

“We are strongly committed to environmental sustainability and are working actively with various partners on long-term sustainability initiatives, helping drive ecosystem awareness,” says Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart Group.