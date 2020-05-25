Art against hunger. That is the mission of Mumbai-based initiative The Plated Project. The team collaborates with artists from around the world to create limited edition art plates, that once sold, go toward a cause. And their latest mission is a timely one: to feed the daily wage earners in India, who with no income during the nation-wide lockdown, are literally living a hand-to-mouth existence.

Founder Chitresh Sinha shares that the goodwill initiative titled 'A Plate Full of Hope' will translate to 250 meals for daily wage labourers, for every plate purchased. "It is our way of helping migrant workers, labourers and anyone else who needs two square meals during this pandemic and are not able to afford it."

Each plate vividly captures moments from life during the COVID-19 pandemic - reflecting tales of hope, to get people through these difficult times.