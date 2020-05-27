After the coronavirus pandemic affected more than 11,000 people, South Korea has started to make efforts to get used to the idea of social distancing on a daily basis. And a cafe in South Korea has come up with a new idea to help with it. A robot barista!

As reported by Reuters, the system uses a coffee-making robotic arm and the serving robot can make up to 60 different types of coffee and serves the drinks to customers at their seats. That's not it. The robot can also communicate and transmit data to other devices and contains self-driving technology to calculate the best routes around the cafe.

"Robots could help people observe social distancing in public," said Lee Dong-bae, director of research at Vision Semicon, the smart factory solution provider that developed the robot barista.

“Our system needs no input from people from order to delivery, and tables are sparsely arranged to ensure smooth movements of the robots, which fits well with the current distancing campaign,” he said in an interview with Reuters.

Reportedly, the manufacturer aims to supply its robots to at least 30 cafes this year.