South Asia’s largest hospitality company, IHCL, announced that hotels under its brands Taj, Vivanta, SeleQtions and Ginger are implementing enhanced precautionary measures in preparation of hotels opening to give greater confidence to guests once India emerges from the national lockdown.

Some of these measures include thermal screening of all employees and guests, intensive hospital level sanitisation of its hotels as well as new contactless processes and social distancing measures.

As the country gears up to reopen in various sectors in a phased manner, IHCL’s hotels have effectively implemented heightened hygiene and safety procedures for all guests, employees, partners and vendors. In preparation of resuming operations, the company has implemented multiple recommendations in its hotels and across the organization in accordance with guidelines published by the World Health Organization (WHO), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Government of India. IHCL has also been working in close consultation with its longstanding global partners, who are pioneers in providing smart sustainable solutions for cleanliness and hygiene for the hospitality industry.

The new experience, which begins from the moment the guest sets foot in a hotel car until alighting from one on their way back home, has been carefully thought through. Mandatory temperature checks will be conducted with all guests and associates entering the hotels. Check-in and check-out formalities will be processed digitally as far as possible in order to have minimum contact. Common and high-touch areas of hotels like cars, lobbies and elevators would witness more frequent and industrial strength disinfectants being used as part of an escalated cleanliness routine. Restaurants and banquet areas will have fewer tables and all self-serving buffets are suspended. Menus will largely be digital or single use, with greater emphasis on wellness-oriented food sections for healthier meals and greater level of immunity.

All guest facing employees like baggage handlers, valets and guest relations and back room staff, like housekeeping and engineering, have been adequately trained on social distancing norms as well as the latest precautionary hygiene and safety guidelines. In addition, all associates and vendors will also be provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and all work areas will be disinfected regularly.

Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) said, “For over a century, IHCL has been the pioneer and custodian of authentic Indian hospitality. Embedded in our DNA is our commitment to ensure the comfort of guests with the greatest sense of responsibility and care. The challenges we face are unprecedented, but we believe the best way for us to demonstrate our commitment is to give our guests and associates the assurance of exacting standards of safety and hygiene. We have augmented our already stringent protocols as we look forward to welcoming our guests to relive the legendary magic of Tajness restrengthened.”