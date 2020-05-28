France ordered the shutdown of its hospitality industry on March 14. Even after the government began relaxing its restrictions, all the establishments remain closed. Now, staging a protest against the lockdown restrictions, the restaurants, bars and hotels across the country are setting empty tables and draped chef’s aprons.

“It’s sad not to have restaurants and bars open, they’re part of our life and culture,” Aurore Begue, co-owner of three restaurants, said at a protest meeting, as reported by Reuters.

Reportedly, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will unveil measures to ease the lockdown on Thursday, though it is not known whether that will include reopening restaurants and cafes.

In a joint statement, over 11 industry associations have urged the government to drop social charges for 2020 and to extend furlough contributions for as long as social distancing rules prevent restaurants operating at full capacity.