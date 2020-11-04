The pandemic has changed the way we consume products with many of us finding sustainable alternatives. While it made us revisit our approach when it comes to buying a product for our own consumption, it is important that we stick to the same approach when it comes to buying gifts for others. If you are looking for some suggestions, here's our Diwali gifting guide:

1. The Antaran Artisan Connect

A Tata Trusts' initiative that empowers artisans and craftsmen from the remotest parts of the country to come into their own, Antaran has launched its all-new festive collection, featuring sarees, stoles, dupattas and fabrics (for men and women) and home furnishings options in cotton and varieties of silk such as Eri, Muga and Tussar. The products are local, infused with culture and heritage from different parts of India, and are purely sustainable. The initiative also amplifies the need of the hour - to enable artisans, help them keep traditional fabrics and weaving techniques alive and offer products that are clean, slow and sustainable at their very core.

a. Sarees and fabric from Manibandha, Odisha







Home to the historic single weft ikat weaving, artisans in Manibandha create exemplary sarees, stoles, and fabrics influenced by major religious cultures of Lord Jagannath and Buddhism. Embodying joy and celebration, the designs are further enriched by motifs.

Price: Sarees: INR 3000 onwards, Fabric: INR 450 - 600

b. Cushion covers, table runners and masks from Dimapur and Phek, Nagaland







Eager to share the fragrance of a land unexplored, artisans from Dimapur and Phek use what is considered one of the oldest form of weaving known as the backstrap/loin loom. The designs are made with an eye for detail since each strand of yarn is handpicked to form rich geometric patterns.

Price: Cushion Covers: INR 850 – 900, table runners: INR 1800 onwards and masks (set of 5): INR 750

c. Mekhla Chador from Nalbari, Assam







Using an old and artistically-rich weaving technique called Muga silk weaving, the artisans from the Bodo community are known for their fine weaving skills. They are extremely close to nature, which reflects in their colourful mekla chador designs.

Price: INR 5500 onwards

Availability: antaranartisanconnect.in/home

2. Plants





During this unprecedented time of the pandemic, indoor plants are the best gift to express love and concern to the dear ones. The beautifully handcrafted planters will not only enhance the décor of the house but refreshen it too. This Diwali, Ferns N Petals is offering 400+ variety of indoor plants in different types of designer pots, alongside other gifting options.

Price: Rs 499 onwards

Availability: fnp.com

3. Personal Care





The Switch Fix, a clean and conscious brand, aims to build a community in the personal care space by creating an effective range of personal care products that are plant-based, non-toxic, vegan, water-saving, and strongly promotes a zero-waste lifestyle. All the products are packed using recycled paper that is 100 % biodegradable and home compostable. Their product range includes Bamboo Toothbrushes, Shampoo bars with ingredients like hemp seed oil, activated charcoal, blue tea, along with a range of deep conditioners, hair oils, and much more.

Price: Rs 299 onwards

Availability: theswitchfix.co

4. Cutlery





Almitra Sustainables, a lifestyle brand co-founded by Anamika Sengupta, aims to empower people to make sustainable and environmentally responsible life choices. For Diwali, they have launched a few environment friendly gift options like Earthy Kitchen, which includes a pair of reusable coconut bowl, a set of reusable coconut cutlery and a reusable steel drinking straw set with cleaner.

Price: INR 1040

Availability: almitrasustainables.com



5. Innovative plant holders





Lazy Gardener’s Diwali Gift boxes are for people who nurture their plants and wish to keep an eye, wherever they are. With their festive range that includes magnetic plant holders, plant test tubes, and desktop and wall mount plant holders, these gift boxes are ideal for all nature-enthusiasts as well as people who appreciate modern, innovative art.

Price: INR 999 onwards

Availability: lazygardener.in



6. Fresh Organic Fruits







Fresh India Organics, the company that offers premium, high-quality organic produce, has curated a Diwali hamper that is perfect for gifting, or for indulging in, oneself.

Each basket includes organic apples (green and red), custard apple, papaya, muskmelon, oranges, elaichi bananas, pears to list a few.

Price: INR 1750 onwards

Availability: freshindiaorganics.com/collections/gifting