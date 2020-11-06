After Odisha, West Bengal and Rajasthan, Karnataka has now decided to ban the sales and bursting of firecrackers during Diwali this year.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said this decision has been taken in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "Due to COVID-19 and other reasons, we have decided to ban bursting of crackers during Diwali this year," the CM said, adding, "We held discussions before taking this decision." he added."The formal ban order will soon be issued," he said while speaking to the media at an event where the Government of Karnataka signed a pact with a consortium led by Tata Technologies.



Yeddyurappa said that the state government had discussed the firecracker ban with health experts and thereafter arrived at the decision.



State Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that the state was seriously considering the statewide ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers during the 17-day Diwali festival. The final decision on ban would however be taken only after consultations with Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, he had added.



Maharashtra too has asked people to avoid bursting of firecrackers this Diwali, though it has not banned them. "Instead, people cam light lamps on a big scale and celebrate the festival," the Maharashtra Home Department said on Thursday. Meanwhile, Haryana has cracked down on the sale of imported firecrackers.



*Edited from an IANS report