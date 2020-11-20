Bengaluru-based businessman Taher Merchant is no ordinary marathon enthusiast! In 2018, he became the first Indian man to finish Everest Base Camp Ultra Marathon - a 60 km marathon, also known as the world's highest ultra-running event that encompasses five high Himalayan passes. Taher completed the run in 19 hours, 15 minutes and 10 seconds.

This year, he took a virtual challenge involving walking for 100 km to help the migrants in India.



“COVID-19 has changed the equation of life for all of us. I recently took up the Oxfam Trailwalker virtual 100 km challenge where I ran in solidarity with migrant workers who were stranded during these tough times. A lot of them cycled. A lot of them walked. A lot of them reached their destination and a lot of them didn't. This was my way of supporting them. All the registrations from Oxfam are donated towards their cause,” Taher was quoted in the press note.

“The joining contribution for the virtual 100 km challenge is only Rs 1000 per participant and I hope many more people will join and help in the rehabilitation of India’s most vulnerable,” added Taher who completed the distance in just two days.



The 2020 edition of Oxfam Trailwalker India begins today and ends on November 29. Under this, a participant can complete either 100 km or 50 km in 10 days walking from anywhere - within or around their own homes or in backyards or parks or even on a treadmill. The money generated will be used to help migrants get their lives back on track.