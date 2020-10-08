If anything, the pandemic has been bad to most people - many have lost jobs, some have incurred losses in their businesses and many had to shut shops. But, one sector that has taken one of the biggest hits is food & hospitality. While the big restaurants are slowly getting their customers back, the case is not the same when it comes to small road-side eateries.

Last evening, Instagram user Gaurav Wasan (@youtubeswadofficial) brought everyone's attention to an elderly couple, Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi, who runs a small road-side eatery in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, Baba Ka Dhaba.

The couple in their 80s gets up every day to prepare a home-cooked meal of Tawa roti, Mixed dal, Matar paneer and rice in their make-shift eatery and sell it at a very economical price - a full plate of dal is priced at Rs 60. But owing to the pandemic, they were barely selling any food and were struggling to make their ends meet.





Later at night, a small clip from that video was shared by Twitter user Vasundhara Tankha Sharma who asked Delhites to go and have a meal at Baba Ka Dhaba. Together, they reached out to a lakhs of people. While Gaurav’s video registered seven million views on Instagram, Vasundhara tweet was liked and retweeted by over 113K and 45K users, respectively. Many, including Swara Bhaskar, Raveena Tandon, Sonam Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Nimrat Kaur, Gaurav Wasan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty stepped up to extend help. (Read more here.)

But, what happened this morning was heartwarming. Baba Ka Dhaba was buzzing with people and within hours the food was sold-out, leaving them smiling ear to ear.

Visuals: People outside an eatery in Malviya Nagar after a video of the hardship faced by of its owner went viral on social media#BABAKADHABA pic.twitter.com/I1uWXSwg53 — bhupendra kumar (@Bhupend72138559) October 8, 2020

While not all of you could visit their dhaba, it is perhaps a good day to look around your neighbourhood dhabas and roadside eateries and offer a helping hand.