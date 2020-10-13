Jewellery brand Tanishq has withdrawn their latest advertisement featuring a Hindu girl married into a Muslim family after people protested against it on social media.

The 43-second ad, which was a part of Tanishq's 'Ekatvam: A Reunion' campaign, featured a Muslim family organising a traditional baby shower for their pregnant daughter-in-law as per the Hindu faith. Many on social media found the depiction of inter-religion celebration offensive and provocative and threatened to boycott the jewellery brand.

While yesterday saw #boycottTanishq trending, today a lot of people came out in support of the advertisement, including writer Chetan Bhagat and MP Shashi Tharoor. But, the ad continues to be withdrawn.

