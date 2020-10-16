All us ‘Yellove’ fans have had their hearts in their mouths these past two weeks, watching the cricketing action unfold on our TV screens. With each passing match, we looked at each other with disbelief, thinking, this can’t be happening! Discussions are plenty on all the things the boys in yellow should and shouldn’t be doing, and how ‘Hey, as long as there’s a mathematical possibility, we’re still in with a chance’. Chennai bloggers and Instagrammers continue to upload encouraging videos hoping to keep that team spirit going and I can’t help but giggle at comments requesting me to wear and post only yellow in the lead up to match days. And so with our fingers crossed, we hope for the best.

Jayshree at the launch of Maroma Suites

Mallika at the launch of Maroma Suites





The city also saw a few events this week, again smaller numbers, more exclusive guest lists, but people who seemed more than happy to be out and about. Continuing with my ‘stay-cation’ topic from a few weeks ago, was the launch of Maroma Suites, a new property on the coast, at Palavakkam. With these mini beachside holidays becoming more and more popular, there seems to be a demand for the ‘boutique’ style hotel that was once so popular. Of course, the event was all about showing off the property, and guests got to enjoy a tour from the swimming pool to the sun deck, while sampling signature items from the menu.

Photographer and filmmaker Hasnain Ahmed





Also taking place this week was Colours of Arabia a photography exhibition by photographer and

filmmaker Hasnain Ahmed. Inaugurating the event which took place at GRT Hotel was chief guest Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali. Also present were special guests Nitirooge Phoneprasert, the Consul General of Thailand and actor-politician Khushbu Sundar. Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali played host for the evening and welcomed a guest list that included art enthusiasts, diplomats and prominent faces from the city. Conversation centered on the pictures on display, depicting the UAE in all its glory. We were also happy to learn that a portion of the exhibition sales would go to charity.