This week saw us slowly headed back to how things we’re in the ‘good ole days’ with a mix of food and fashion. Black Orchid recently launched its Sushi and Teppanyaki Festival, which saw the city’s popular faces gathered after quite a while. No surprises that excitement was at an all-time high, to just be ‘out and about’ after the lockdown. Sanjeev Verma played the perfect host serving varieties of sushi, teppanyaki and poke bowls accompanied with fancy cocktails (those that missed it would have been watching it all enviously on Instagram). And through all the eating and drinking, all safety protocols were followed. It was a good balance, sip a cocktail, take a bite, sanitise, repeat.

Neena at the Sushi and Teppanyaki Festival





The next stop was at Maalgaadi, an event to mark the brand going online, as well as the launch of their own sustainable line of clothing. Keeping with the new format, guests came in on rotation, to ensure that there weren’t too many people at one go. Everyone was happy to catch up and do a little shopping, and they loved the interactive skincare counter offering an array of face mists and essential oils, all smelling divine. All of this — while they indulged in mini brownies, cheesecakes and Kojo’s flavoured oat milks.

Weena & Shahin at Maalgadi

Bharath at the launch of Shore2Door



The final stop for the week was at Shore2Door in Adyar, a fresh seafood store by V3 seafood. With everyone honing their home-cooking skills, there seems to be a huge demand for not just fresh ingredients but a wider range as well. In attendance were quite a few faces from film and entertainment, some of whom we haven’t seen in

a while.