As pictures of carved pumpkins and witch’s hats crowd our social media feeds, one can’t help but feel a little wistful about ‘this time last year’, as we geared up for Halloween and scrambled to get our costumes ready. And since Chennai presents its own set of challenges (it’s not like you can just rent it out from a costume store) it means using every bit of resourcefulness in your arsenal. I had to fight the urge to join the ‘Halloween Throwback’ brigade, posting pictures and admiring my costume efforts from last year and the years before. Would it have been a couple's costume this year? Or a group one? Or if I were going solo then my top choice would have been Ruth Bader Ginsburg. And hey, if I find a gavel, I still might dress up for Instagram.

Swetha at the launch of 'The Pink Box' by Viswa and Devji





Right on the heels of Halloween, is Diwali, with everyone looking forward to a little fun and positivity after the year we’ve had. From ‘Diwali looks’ to ‘décor ideas for small groups’, seems like people are ready to take the plunge and meet up with loved ones, COVID or not. Phoenix Market City Chennai, set the ball rolling for the season and invited a few special guests for the lighting of their larger than life diya, as part of their ‘Lights Delights Celebrations’ festival. As you can imagine, everyone jumped at the chance to take some great selfies.

Halloween throwback: Rochelle, Rohaan, Paloma & Paul





Adding a little (or should I say a lot of) bling to our week was an exclusive preview by Viswa and Devji of their latest offering ‘The Pink Box’. Of course, no lady would pass up an invite like this one, and they arrived in style, ready for their diamonds. Lots of trying on and photos followed, with a fair bit of shopping for the festive and wedding season. One young lady who happened to be buying her very first diamonds was even heard commenting, “This is affordable even for millennials”. Everyone loved the options, and while I would never say no to a statement necklace, my favourites were the mid-sized dainty drop earrings.



So have a fabulous weekend, and if you feel like dressing up, even if it's just for you... why not! And look out for our special anniversary issue next week.