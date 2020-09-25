Stifling his spirit within the confines of a corporate structure was never an option for 26-year-old Loukik Das, who is a qualified IT engineer. Hence he listened to his heart and opted for all the constraints and insecurities that accompany a profession like photography. His love story with the camera started when he was barely eleven, clicking random pictures with a Kodak reel camera, and the romance continued ever since.

“My father gifted me my first SLR, a Sony Alfa 55, when I was in ninth standard and I started shooting portfolios for friends with it. It was then that I realised I wanted to be a fashion photographer,” tells Loukik, who now wields a Nikon D850. Having a supportive family really helped this budding shutterbug, who also went to New York for a three-month course in photography at New York Film Academy, just before the pandemic broke out.

“I love playing with mood shots and vibrant colours in the backdrop, especially teal, and usually prefer shooting outdoors. Among the models, whose pictures I have shared for this column, I feel Sayantani has great features and expressions as a model. Rumpa’s smile is very infectious and Riya looks great in Western wear shoots and has classic features. Soumali looks best in bridal shoots,” tells the lensman who is a self-confessed foodie.

Loukik Das can be reached at 8240253345 or loukikdas@gmail.com Instagram handle: @loukikdas

Soumali Chakraborty

Soumali Chakraborty | 29, height: 5 ft 6 inches

A full-time model since 2013, besides being a professional singer, Soumali believes that comfort is the key to her dressing; she mostly prefers to be in jeans and t-shirts. “I wear all kinds of clothes and my favourite colours include white and black,” tells the beautiful model. For weddings and pujas, she prefers to wear saris, especially the ruffle saris, that are trending this year.

“I also like experimenting with blouses and they depend on the kind of sari I am wearing. I am not an accessories person and I don’t like wearing heavy jewellery. Makeup for me has to be next to nude and I love accentuating my eyes, Since I have fuller lips, I prefer to stick to lighter nude shades of pink,” says Soumali.

Instagram: @soumali_chakraborty_ official

Sayantani Das Banerjee

Sayantani Das Banerjee | 28, height: 5 ft 6 inches

A full-time model for five-and-a-half years now, Sayantani never goes with the trend and settles for what suits her best instead. “I always check out whether I am comfortable carrying a particular outfit and ensure that it doesn’t overwhelm my persona. And if I like something I keep wearing it till it tears apart. I usually stick to Western casuals like chinos, ripped ankle-length jeans, crop tops, shorts and one-piece dresses, both bodycon and flowy ones. I love cotton and linen outfits and my wardrobe is dominated by black and white,” tells Sayantani.

Formal gatherings call for handloom saris in cotton paired with designer blouses. “I go for nude makeup with coloured lenses for my eyes, a little mascara and eyeshadow and dark lips. I don’t like earrings and love to wear necklaces in all shapes, sizes and makes,” tells this avid vlogger.

Instagram: @its_ sayantani

Rumpa Paul

Rumpa Paul | 25 height: 5 ft 1 inch

An actor and a part-time model, Rumpa loves keeping it casual and comfortable when it comes to dressing up. “It’s always a pair of jeans and t-shirts for me or one-piece dresses in any length and silhouette. My favourite colour is black and I also love any light shade in pastel. In prints, I like floral patterns, especially on my dresses since they are so much in vogue now,” tells Rumi.

For occasions, it’s always a casually dressy sari for her and she loves to accessorise her look with either a heavy neckpiece and light earrings or vice versa. “I keep the make-up natural with a light base, a hint of kajal and pink or red lips,” tells the model, who loves to dance and paint at leisure.

Instagram: @rumi18

Riya Ghosh

Riya Ghosh | 23, height: 5ft 6 inches

A full-time model and a student of animation and graphics, Riya loves to keep her looks casual and comfortable. “Most of the time, it’s joggers and palazzos or even a boyfriend t-shirt and jeans for me. I prefer wearing cotton outfits in blue, white and black,” tells the pretty young thing.

When it comes to saris, they better be traditional handloom weaves or dhakai for Riya, who loves pairing them with full-sleeved boat-neck or high-neck blouses. “I love wearing heavy, chunky earrings and don’t wear make-up at all. For work meetings, it’s only a MAC Studio fix and a nude lipstick for me,” tells Riya, who loves to cook during her free time.

Instagram: @miss_riyaghosh