With Covid-19 hitting us hard and demanding a thoughtful lifestyle, it is still not late to start a sustainable lifestyle and adopt eco-friendly practices for a better tomorrow.

This World Earth Day on April 22, Evergreen Club – a lifestyle and wellness digital community launched by Seniority – is hosting a series of virtual workshops highlighting environmentally conscious practices for older adults.

Through various sessions such as reChakha, Daily Dump in association with planet warriors, experts will guide simple sustainable habits that can be practised at home. Participants can also learn various ways to maintain clean, ecological and climate-friendly surrounding, thereby giving them a sense of responsibility towards the environment.

If you want to explore more, don't miss other discussions on waste management, composting, recycling plastic, making crafts from waste, creating e-cards as smart alternatives to paper cards and using easy tips to reduce food waste.

Attend the workshop on the Evergreen Club website or by downloading the app.