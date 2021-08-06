Special: Kolkata Photographer Tuhin Hazra trains his lenses on four city models

An art lover since childhood, Tuhin Hazra’s passion for painting shifted to photography when he had his first camera phone Nokia 6600 in college. “I started clicking sunsets and landscapes with it and I loved to experiment with the modest phone camera,” recalls the 31-year-old civil engineer, who bought his first camera, Nikon D5200, after getting a job. “I started clicking street and minimal photographs. Then, I enrolled for a photography course at Foto Unit Institute in Dumdum,” says Tuhin.

The attraction towards photography grew so deep that Tuhin forsook his steady job to pursue photography professionally. “Now, I use Nikon D750 and other artificial lights and flashes for indoor and outdoor shoots. I have my own studio, Studio Minimalistic, and I do both fashion and wedding photography,” adds the shutterbug, who received wholehearted support from his father and wife for his decision. Of all things, Tuhin loves to capture moods and emotions having a proper composition, balance and exposure.

“I also love to click minimal, surreal, abstract images and lay stress on compositions and other ethics of photography. Hence I study and research every day to keep myself updated,” he says. Among the models whose pictures he has submitted for this column, Tuhin finds Payel very dedicated and bold with confident features. “Sarah is an experienced model with unique expressions and postures and Tuli is a promising young face with a beautiful smile. Parnashree is a well known and experienced model with a great fashion sense and ideas,” says Tuhin, who is a huge fan of soccer player Lionel Messi.

Tuhin can be reached at +918420946001 or itz2hin@gmail.com Instagram: @tuhin_hazra

Sara M Nath

Sara M Nath | 34, height: 5 ft 7 inches

An administrative professional in the textile sector, Sara is a freelance model. Relaxed casuals like jeans, tops, skirts, palazzos and short dresses are what she likes wearing. “Hailing from Assam, we have a distinct taste in fashion and I love wearing tasteful short dresses with lovely pairs of shoes. For weddings and pujas, I wear ethnic attires and I love wearing lehengas with short-cropped cholis and accessories like ear cuffs. I like keeping makeup simple with a light base, eye liner and nude shades of pinks for lips,” says Sara.

Instagram: @iamsaramnath

Parnashree Halder

Parnashree Halder | 26, height: 5 ft 54 inches

A nurse by profession, Parnashree loves modelling at leisure. For daily wear, she prefers wearing kurtis, palazzos, jeans, tops and dresses that are stylish and comfortable at the same time. “I love wearing khadi outfits in black. For pujas and other family gatherings, I like wearing handwoven cotton or linen saris, kanjivarams, khadi saris and Murshidabad silks with sleeveless and deep back blouses. I have a long neck and I love accentuating the same with oxidised silver chokers. I like to keep my makeup natural with some smudged kohl on my eyes and brown lip shades,” says Parnashree.

Instagram: @halderparnashree

Payel Roy

Payel Roy | 21, height: 5 ft 5 inches

An aspiring model and actor, Payel loves the casual and comfortable look and mostly wears jeans, T-shirts, palazzos, crop tops and short dresses in cotton. She loves bright shades of yellow apart from monochromes. For formal or traditional occasions, it’s always saris for her and she loves them in chiffon. “The saris can be in solid colours or they must have interesting and unusual prints. I have a fascination with blouses and love experimenting with various cuts and styles. I like wearing sleeveless, full sleeves, boat neck, off shoulders or deep back blouses. When it comes to accessories, oxidised silver earrings in all shapes and sizes are my favourite,” says Payel. Make-up means dewy look with eye shadow and kohl and loads of mascara for this lissome beauty.

Instagram: @_payelroy

Tuli Roy

Tuli Roy | 18, height: 5 ft 5 inches

A first-year student of journalism, Tuli, who loves modelling during free time, is almost always in Western casuals. “I love wearing all kinds of clothes especially jeans, T-shirts, one-piece dresses in cotton and black and white and red are my favourite colours,” says Tuli. For occasions, she loves handloom saris with sleeveless blouses and any type of junk jewellery. “I apply very little makeup, it’s only liner or kajal and nude brown lip shades for me,” she adds.

Instagram: @tuli16