Spin Design Pop-op: Design envy

A bright green BMW mini convertible greeted visitors at the entrance of the Spin Design Popop, a design-led pop-up at the Dhan Mill Compound in Chattarpur on Friday. The 12 brands that are showcasing here range from home décor and contemporary art to fashion. Stalls of modern brands with quirky, thoughtfully-designed products—these are on sale at the ongoing event till December 5—line the interiors of a vast space that makes up Spin’s physical store on an ordinary day.

This pop-up is a fitting culmination to Spin’s Design Edit, which hosted a series of conversations on design. Conceptualised by the brand, these discussions were in collaboration with eminent photographer Rohit Chawla whose bold and expressive photographs are spread throughout the Popop.

“We’ve been in the design and manufacturing business for the last 15 years. But we started Spin back in 2018 when we realised that we really cannot find the products we want in India,” shared Avenish Jain. Avenish co-founded Spin—a homegrown design brand with products that lean towards minimalism—along with Manish Jain, Ashish Jain, and Neeraj Ajwani. “We were design-conscious from the very start, and we wanted to launch a design-led brand here, which is honest and has great quality. We realised that customers want to change their spaces very frequently. Spaces in India, in particular, are very uninspiring and not creative at all. With our brand we wanted to create joyous, inspiring, and uncluttered spaces,” Avenish further explained.

New-age design

Among the 12 brands showcasing at the pop-up are Mapcha, which has a range of fashion and décor products inspired by Himalayan and Tibetan designs; Sirohi, with sustainable furniture handcrafted by women; Kindlife, offering a range of plant-based, cruelty-free skincare; Say It With A Pin, which has a pin for every occasion; and others. Talking about curating these brands for the Popop, Avenish said, “We wanted people who have design at their centre, and are working with materials which are not part of Spin. These are very cool, young start-ups in India, which are growing.”

The pop-up also has multiple kitchen and living room installations to help provide customers ideas on how to transform their homes. Fuzzy, colourful rugs by Origin One tie the space together. “We started with a mixed design objects brand in 2014, and expanded from stationery to home décor last year. Our brand ethos is just to create well-designed everyday objects,” shared Origin One founder Pushkar Thakur.

For Satabdi Jena, founder of The Strange Co.—a brand that started in 2020 and offers a range of ceramic products with cutesy illustrations on them—home décor is playful and sentimental. Jena mentioned, “Every character has a story behind it. People relate to these products on a personal level, because they associate themselves with the characters. They’ll say ‘this is my morning mug’.”

A saleswoman at a stall of a nameless brand that crafts products out of paper

Rekha Bajpe Aggarwal, a resident of Gurugram, who was browsing around the Popop, found the event very interesting, “The event has brought a lot of buzz and excitement into the place.” Among her favourites were Princess Pea, selling sculptures revolving around women’s rights and body positivity, and Mudslingers, which offers everyday minimal ceramics with pops of solid colour.

Sustainable homes

On incorporating sustainability in design spaces, Avenish said, “We do not use any unsustainable material such as plastics, laminates, VOC paints, etc. Instead, we use metal and wood, which are recyclable, bought from sustainable sources, and water-based paint. We will move more towards sustainability in the future with FSC-certified wood, which is unfortunately not widely available in India.”

Origin One, too, offers sustainable products, with FSE-certified paper, 95 per cent plastic-free packaging, and a re-plantation drive.