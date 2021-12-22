The 10 most unique Christmas traditions followed across the globe

While Christmas traditions for most people include decorating the Christmas tree, making pies and cakes, and eating lunch with family, a few countries ring in the festivities with some lesser-known traditions. Here's a look at some of them...

Go- skating!

In Caracas, Venezuela, people mass- skate to churches on Christmas eve. No cars are allowed on the road. This is an age-old tradition of Venezuela where they make sure that the roads are cleared during the Christmas week. On December 24 children are told to tie one end of a string to their big- toe and to let loose the other longer end outside their bedroom windows. The next morning when people skate on the roads, they tug these strings.

Ferns or fur?

Bali, Indonesia has a very small population of Christians around 10% who celebrate Christmas uniquely unlike other parts of the world. Christians here, do not believe in decorating artificial green-fern trees and instead make a Christmas tree using Chicken feathers assorted in different colours. These unique trees are made at home by all the family members of the house. Some houses that make them in bulk also export them to other countries. They also use old goods like used bottles and fruit peels for decoration. In Kampung Tugu, North Jakarta, residents celebrate a custom named ‘mandi-mandi’ where the people scribble on each other’s faces with white powder. This signifies elimination of mistakes before embarking on the new year. The Island of Flores, the only place where carols and jingles are replaced with overwhelming sounds of Bamboo Canons. The Bamboo canons are ignited as a celebratory custom to mark the birth of Christ.

Feeding the dead

While the entire family sits to have its customary Christmas meal together, extra seats are left for the dead of the family in the houses of Portugal. Some people also leave food crumbs on their seats. This signifies the act of entrusting seeds to the ancestors in the hopes of a great harvest for the year.

Caterpillar Christmas

This south African Christmas platter does not have Turkey and pies on its platter instead has giant emperor moth caterpillars that are sun-dried or deep fried and consumed. It is said that this strange food tastes similar to tea. While awaiting to eat caterpillars every Christmas, children get terrified every festive season due to the ‘Arrival of Danny.’ Danny is a little boy who lived with his granny. While his granny made cookies for Santa, Danny steals them and has it. This angers his granny who later kills him. It is said that Danny hops between houses at the night.

Sweet box or Sweatbox?

'You should behave in sauna as you would in church,' is a Finnish saying that people of Finland believe in. People visit sweatbox/saunas to strip off and relax before Christmas evening.



Fling your heel

On Christmas eve, single women in Czech stand with their backs to the front door. They’re told to remove their shoes and throw it behind their shoulder towards the door. The way these shoes land predicts if they have romantic prospects this year. If the toe of the shoe points towards the door, the person is destined to marry in the forthcoming year. If the heel points towards the door, the thrower is said to wait for another year to get married.

Hide your brooms

Unlike other places that clean during Christmas, Norwegians hide all their cleaning tools as they believed evil spirits and witches arrive to invade. Men also fire shotguns to ward off these evil spirits. Also, families burn Yule logs to mark the celebration of the return of the sun at the winter solstice.

Krampus here!

In Austria, South Germany, and few other countries, a person dressed as a hunched back beast roams in streets with rusty chains. This is done to threaten children and make them believe that evil force and darkness also exist along with kindness.



Poop Log and whatnot!

In Spain, Caga Tio is a hollowed log with a man-like figure. This must be fed with goodies like sweets and nuts. On Christmas eve, families put him on fire and beat him softly with a stick until he poops out all the goodies. The last thing to come out is a garlic bulb or an onion. While beating, families often sing a song to encourage the log. In Font de la Figuera, during the freezing cold Christmas season, it is a tradition to wear red underwear and celebrate with friends on the streets.



Toss your pies

In Slovakia, a special poppy seed filling pie is made and the head of the family tastes it before Christmas dinner. He then throws it up on the ceiling. The amount of pie that gets glued to the ceiling determines the rich crop yield that will grow next year.