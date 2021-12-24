Young scion Shashwat Goenka believes the pandemic has turned consumers into mature buyers

Last year it was all about speeding up the services of retail chain Spencers, especially during the pandemic-induced lockdown phase besides coming up with an interesting one-stop online gifting solution platform, The Gift Studio. But not the one to stop short of innovating and growing, young scion Shashwat Goenka, who is the retail and FMCG sector head of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, has again surprised us this year with the launch of a personal care brand, Naturali, that offers a quality mix of natural skin and hair care products and an affordable price range.

Free from harmful chemicals, the entire range has been formulated using ingredients like avocado, raspberry, moringa, charcoal and tea tree oil among others, designed to meet the beauty concerns of the conscious and well-informed millennials.

As 2021 comes to an end, we talk with Goenka about his plans ahead.

It had been quite a busy and fulfilling year for you business-wise?

Yes, this has been a super busy, fulfilling and exciting year for us. Naturali has been in the making for the last many quarters and we are super thrilled to have launched it finally. While it is currently in a limited set of geographies including Delhi and Karnataka and nationally through e-commerce, the initial consumer response has been very encouraging and we cannot wait to take it national.

Tell us about the idea behind Naturali’s launch?

As we looked at the personal care market we realised that the chemical-free natural products category was super expensive and out of reach for the mass consumers. There’s also a preconceived notion that natural products are slow in yielding results and we wanted to change both these notions. We wanted a natural ingredient-led inexpensive product that delivered quick results and that’s how Naturali was born.

How did you keep the pricing point so low despite the natural ingredients?

Why should natural products be expensive when natural ingredients themselves are not expensive? We have kept the pricing pegged at the mass-premium tier of the category which allows the product to reach the masses. As we developed it we ensured we had the best quality ingredients, coming in from across the globe. We also ensured to cut down all the other wastage and costs so that we could price it at a level where consumers could easily afford it.

Shashwat Goenka

How do you think consumer behaviour and consumption pattern will change with the return to normalcy in the coming year?

Consumer awareness on personal care, their knowledge of ingredients, trends, harmful chemicals and their ill effects has increased multiple folds over the last year. Consumers are investing significantly more time and money in grooming themselves and ensuring they are using the best products that not only make them look good but are also sustainable.

This trend will continue. With things returning to normalcy – the social gatherings and occasions will further increase and hence the need for personal care products. Similarly, in-home consumption and the number of snacking occasions in a day had gone up over the past year or so. We believe this habit will stay and with more and more consumers moving out and travelling, on-the-move snacking occasions, that had gone down, will help pick up consumption further. Overall, consumers will opt for products that are honest in their promise, deliver on the solutions they are looking for and are sustainable. Brands need to ensure they are honest in their proposition, promise and deliver on the consumer need, and at the same time are sustainable for the planet.

Will you introduce more products under the brand?

Yes, the intent is to get into more product types and categories within personal care with Naturali. We started with shampoos, conditioners, face wash and face cream. We are launching body lotions as we speak and we will keep building on our portfolio listening closely to what consumers want and then developing solutions that address their needs.

What will we see you do in 2022?

We have aggressive growth plans across all our brands. With Too Yumm! we entered the potato chips category earlier this year and have been getting great consumer response. Beyond new products, we have a strong focus on expanding our distribution across different towns and cities so that more and more consumers can have access to our varied products. Dr Vaidya's, our ayurvedic brand, will also see growth and expansion in 2022.