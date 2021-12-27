Before the year ends head to these spots in Bengaluru to check out the Christmas and New Year decor

Even if it seems like the night curfew in Bengaluru that begins from Tuesday may disrupt year-end festivities, there's still a lot you can do with your family and friends. The city is all decked up to welcome the New Year and different venues and hotels in the city have put up interesting Christmas trees with some interactive activities around them. Here's a look at four such spots:

ITC Gardenia

ITC Gardenia's Christmas tree and décor are crafted using recycled paper and Channapatna toys. These organic toys which are made of wood and vegetable dyes are used as tree decor and displayed around the tree. These were sourced directly from the Channapatna craftsmen to showcase the indigenous art of Karnataka. On Residency Road

Phoenix Market City

Like every year, Phoenix Market City has put up one of the tallest Christmas trees in the country. The 80ft tree that's inspired by European design is decked up with baubles, trinkets and dazzling lights. The mall is also hosting musical performances. At Whitefield

Forum Mall

The Christmas tree at Forum Kormangala is unmissable and is the highlight of the mall decor. The 30 ft tall digital Christmas tree is made with 30 LED TVs. The LED screen airs messages and visitors who click their pictures and selfie also stand a chance to be featured on the screens. At Kormangala

Meanwhile, Forum Whitefield hosts the Winter Wonderland Carnival. The mall features outdoor installations of polar bears, seals and penguins. Some of these are as high as 18ft. There are photo booths all around the mall where you can click pictures and selfies. At Whitefield.

LuLu Global Mall

From vibrant towns and snowy landscapes to festive installations, this mall will give you a glimpse of Christmas around the world. The red and green colour-themed decor gives the mall a festive look. The venue will also host musical performances and cultural events. At Binnypet