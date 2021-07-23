Special: Kolkata photographer Srirupa Chattopadhyay trains her lenses on four city models

As a child, Srirupa Chattopadhyay used to keenly observe her father who is a passionate photographer. “I was amazed to see how we can literally freeze a moment just by a mere click on a device. That is how I developed an interest in photography. I was inspired by my father. From a very young age, I used to click pictures of anything with my dad’s help and as I grew up, I started realising how much I loved photography. Hence, I thought of taking it up seriously,” the 20-year-old recalls.

When she was 13-14 years old, Srirupa started to learn how a DSLR camera works from her father and one of her elder brothers, who is also a photographer. “Since I am a Media Science student, that also aided me in picking up skills in photography,” shares Srirupa, who has been clicking pictures professionally for the past couple of years.

Srirupa began taking up wedding photography since she was 18 years old. “For wedding assignments, I have to travel to unknown places all alone. At times the wedding shoots end very late and returning home gets risky. But my family always encourages me to do my work passionately,” she adds. Having no formal degree, Srirupa diligently follows the works of renowned photographers to stay updated about the latest trends and improve her composition skills.

“Since I mainly shoot portraits, I try to highlight the expression of my subjects. I also pay attention to the background, composition and ambience lights,” she says. “I always try to look for those models who are confident in front of the camera. They should not be clumsy and should pose naturally. He or she can be professional or amateur but should be confident enough to carry the garments and the jewellery. When I am doing wedding assignments I try to capture candid moments for their spontaneity and simplicity,” she adds.

Among the models whose pictures she has submitted for this column, Srirupa feels Ankita has sharp features and is very confident about herself. “Mimi is bold and confident while Shrutanwita is simple and elegant. She also has a great fashion sense. Sumona is effortlessly beautiful and has pretty eyes,” shares the shutterbug who loves listening to music, watching movies and web series, crafting and cooking at leisure.

Srirupa can be reached at +919903234132 or at srichattopadhyay25@gmail.com Instagram: @srirupa_chattopadhyay

Shrutanwita Chakraborty

Shrutanwita Chakraborty | 31, height: 5 ft 4 inches

A media professional who also runs a home kitchen, Shrutanwita loves casual dressing and anti-fit outfits given the humid and sultry weather. “I love cotton dresses in any shape and length, oversized or fitted. For me, the fabric is more important than style and I can’t do without authentic handmade fabrics be it cotton, linen, khadi or silk,” she tells us. For any formal dos, she loves cotton or silk handwoven saris paired with contrast blouses or denim shirts or jackets. “I love silver junk jewellery and I have a chestful of them. Make up for me is just a touch of kajal and lipstick because I really am at ease with the same,” shares the bubbly freelancer.

Instagram: @shrutanwita

Sumona Halder

Sumona Halder | 27, height: 5 ft 4 inches

A dance choreographer, Sumona also runs her own clothing and accessories label Jonaki. For daily wear, she loves aesthetic yet comfortable cotton outfits in monochromes and pastels like sea green or light yellow. Formal get-togethers call for cotton handloom or handwoven saris in vintage style with contrast blouses in various styles. “Sometimes I also mix and match the sari look with a kurti or a skirt and top and at times even with jeans. I have a long neck that I like to accentuate with chokers and I love wearing glass bangles or red coral bangles and silver neckpieces are my favourite. Daily make-up comprises only kajal and lipstick with a small bindi if I am wearing a sari.

Instagram: @halder.sumona

Mimi Talukdar

Mimi Talukdar | 24, height: 5 ft 4 inches

A professional model and theatre actor, Mimi loves to wear Indo western outfits like short kurtas or crop top kurtas with long skirts, salwar especially patialas, jeans and short kurtas, in mostly black and white. For family occasions, she loves chiffon saris or muslins and dhakai jamdanis paired with traditional blouses with lace borders. “I have my own jewellery label called Goynar Jhapi and I love flaunting oxidised jewellery that I make. My favourite ones are chokers, jhumkas and kaan pashas. I also love wearing bindis a lot. I am a no-makeup person and it’s always kajal, lip gloss and a bindi for me.

Instagram: @__miss_talukdar_official

Ankita Banerjee

Ankita Banerjee | 22, height: 5 ft 5 inches

An IT professional, Ankita generally loves western casuals like jeans with oversized T-shirts, palazzos, short dresses in colours black, white and nude shades of brown or grey. “Cotton is my preferred fabric and for traditional occasions, I pick saris from my mother’s wardrobe. I love pairing them with blouses and crop tops. I am not an accessories person at all. Makeup has to be nude liner and mascara for the eyes and nude shades of brown for lips,” shares the pretty model.

Instagram: @aankitaabanerjee