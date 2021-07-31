Man goes on an investigative mission to restore a lost wallet to its owner in London; gesture wins over netizens

Ghazi Taimoor (left) took up a mission to restore Rahul's (right) wallet to him in London

A man’s latest quest to restore a missing wallet to its rightful owner has won the hearts of netizens on Twitter. It all began when Ghazi Taimoor, Head of Professional Education at Lahore-based LUMS School of Education, stumbled upon a man’s wallet in the streets of London and made it his mission to return it to the owner.

Ghazi Taimoor took to Twitter to share his entire journey and started off with how he had found the wallet on Shoreditch High Street in London. He added that the name on the bank card suggested that the owner’s name was Rahul R (Ghazi chose not to disclose the wallet owner’s surname).

Ghazi wrote on Twitter, “Guys! Just found this wallet on Shoreditch High street. Name on the bank card suggests the wallet belongs to a Rahul R******. Time to HUNT RAHUL DOWN. Will update y’all (sic).”

Guys! Just found this wallet on Shoreditch High street.



Name on the bank card suggests the wallet belongs to a Rahul R******. Time to HUNT RAHUL DOWN.



Will update y’all pic.twitter.com/Z7u2aUpZHK — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

He then explained how he had tried to find Rahul on social media, but could not find any leads on Facebook, Instagram or Google. After a few attempts, Ghazi succeeded in finding the locked profile of a person named Rahul in London, through LinkedIn.

Tried LinkedIn now! Of the 3 Rahul R****** - one works in London. Can’t seem to send a message they’ve locked their profile. Creepily sent them a follow request that they may never accept? Kya na Rahul — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

He said, “LinkedIn says Rahul works for a UK Food and Beverage company. Has to be him! I’m going to call their head office now. Google Maps searching their Head Office (sic).”

In another tweet, Ghazi wrote about how the company Rahul was working for did not have an address on the Internet, and that he resorted to looking for information on the Companies House website. “Strange company - doesn’t have their address on google nor on their website. Would have called customer services, no number there either! :/ I’m going on the Companies House website (sic),” Ghazi said.

‘Anjali-style’ running to his head office now. He better not have cancelled his bank cards else this was for nothing. Rahul I’m coming! — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

Ghazi managed to unravel the mystery behind Rahul’s workplace and located him. He wrote jokingly, “‘Anjali-style’ running to his head office now. He better not have cancelled his bank cards else this was for nothing. Rahul I’m coming! (sic)”

The Lahore-based head of education also tweeted updates on his random musings about the wallet owner. His thoughts included, “Thought as I’m walking towards Rahul: Does he know the universe has conspired us to meet? Will he accept this gesture of friendship? Is Rahul a feminist? (sic)” and “Ok distracted. Stopped at a Pret for coffee on the way. Back on it now. Where were we? (sic)”

Ok distracted. Stopped at a Pret for coffee on the way. Back on it now. Where were we? — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

Ghazi’s mission was accomplished successfully as he found Rahul and returned the wallet to him. He also shared a photo of Rahul, who was reportedly a finance manager at a UK food and beverage company, holding his wallet. Ghazi wrote, “Guys! We found Rahul. Finance Manager. He’s in shock. Tears in his eyes. We got you Rahul! (sic)”

Guys! We found Rahul. Finance Manager. He’s in shock. Tears in his eyes. We got you Rahul! pic.twitter.com/VQ7qvUMGMB — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

Ghazi’s gesture received a lot of love on social media, with netizens showering praise on him. A user wrote, “You seem to be a good person! Taking so much of pains is rare to see or hear now-a-days (sic),” while another said, “The effort you put into this is SO commendable. Bless you! (sic)”

Others also had more questions about whether Rahul had blocked his bank cards before Ghazi returned it, and whether the two of them became friends following this sweet gesture. “Did you guys become friends? I need to know…” a netizen asked, while another wrote, “Very important question. Had he cancelled his cards by the time you located him?”

Ghazi replied by saying that he had returned it just in time before Rahul had blocked them. “Haha! No. I just made it in time (sic),” he said.