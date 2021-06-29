Club Tito’s need no introduction. One of Goa's oldest party and nightlife haunts, it has been billed as the Mecca of nightlife in the state over the last several decades. However, yesterday was seen as an ‘end of an era’ by many after Ricardo D'Souza, whose family owns the club, took to social media to inform that local promoters have sold the club and other allied businesses in Goa.

"It is with sadness but with anger that we have sold our entire business in Goa. I personally have suffered the least as I was compensated adequately and even my future generations won't have to work... I will also share some with our staff but in the long term they have no jobs. Can I please ask our officials to employ them as I do not ever plan any more business in Goa (sic)," D'Souza wrote on Facebook.







“End of an Era. Tito's no more! Sad to see Goa’s own brand is fading away,” wrote one Twitter user. “You've given some gr8 times for me my friends & family. Titos was my 1st Disc in Goa and you will remain very close to my Heart (sic),” wrote another.



Located in Calangute, Tito's was started in 1971 by Henry De Souza, who after travelling throughout the world, decided to provide a place for expats to meet up in Goa. According to the club's official website, in the last four decades, the club has played over 87,600 hours of music, hosted 16,425 parties and on average had 90,000 visitors every month.

