Fitness lovers, cycle for good, now
A piece of good news for all the passionate cyclists across the country. Pull up your socks now and Cycle for Good. A one of its kind virtual cycling event, Cycle For Good got launched on March 12. An entity of YouTooCanRun Sports Management Company LTD and the umbrella charity partner being Centre for Social and Behavioural Change (SBC3), Cycle For Good is designed specifically for people who wish to take up a fit lifestyle and get into a routine of healthy living.
From taking up daily challenges to an annual fitness task virtually, participants would not only be able to maintain a healthy routine but also contribute to society. By visiting, www.cycleforgood.com
Log in and register on youtoocanrun.com