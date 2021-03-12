A piece of good news for all the passionate cyclists across the country. Pull up your socks now and Cycle for Good. A one of its kind virtual cycling event, Cycle For Good got launched on March 12. An entity of YouTooCanRun Sports Management Company LTD and the umbrella charity partner being Centre for Social and Behavioural Change (SBC3), Cycle For Good is designed specifically for people who wish to take up a fit lifestyle and get into a routine of healthy living.

From taking up daily challenges to an annual fitness task virtually, participants would not only be able to maintain a healthy routine but also contribute to society. By visiting, www.cycleforgood.com participants can take up various challenges from a day to a year, the number of hours to the number of kilometres to be cycled depending on the age group. These parameters have been set differently for age groups of 3 years to 7 years, 8 years and above and 14 years and above. The participants need to record their challenges via devices or mobile applications such as Google, Strava, Garmin, GOQii, Fast Track, Runkeeper or any other app that can record all the given cycling parameters. Starting from a minimum amount of Rs. 350 + GST as registration charges, one can choose an affiliated NGO from the given list where they would like to make a charity.

Log in and register on youtoocanrun.com