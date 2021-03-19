With more than 60 premium bikes and an assortment of accessories to address every biking need, the exclusive Firefox Bike store offers all that you need for a perfect hike.

The new store that got launched in Golpark a couple of days back, houses the entire range of Firefox Bikes including mountain bikes, city bikes (or hybrid bikes), road bikes, women bikes, kids and junior bikes, and also electric bicycles that will also be serviced from the new store.



The Firefox Bikes store in Golpark

The stores offer bicycles for adults as well as kids. The kid's range starts from Rs 8,000 and goes up to a few lakhs of rupees, comprising a wide variety of designer cycles including iron man, captain America, frozen among others.

The launch of Firefox Bikes store in Golpark

Apart from the trendy bikes, the store also caters to all the requirements of passionate bikers like knee pads, helmets and all other parts. The best part is that it also gives lessons on cycling to a novice buyer.

"Kolkata is witnessing a phenomenal rise in bicycle sales as a large number of people are cycling to stay fit. Firefox has an amazing range of bikes and accessories for everyone and we aim at making cycling an essential part of the modern lifestyle," tells Sukanta Das, CEO, Firefox Bikes.

The price of Firefox Bikes starts from Rs 15,000 onwards