While fiddling with his father’s phone camera as a child, Picasso Barman developed an undying love for photography. “I didn’t have a camera phone back then, so I used to take my father’s phone and click pictures of almost everything,” recalls the shutterbug, who gifted himself a proper camera, a Canon 700D on his 22nd birthday.

His father encouraged Picasso to pursue his passion for clicking pictures and supported him when he took a year’s gap after his graduation to learn photography. “I took lessons from Atanu Paul who runs the renowned institute Third Eye. There, I learned to see a picture before clicking it. Now, I give more importance to composition when I click pictures because the composition is one of the most important parts of photography,” he adds.

While talking about the models whose pictures Picasso has submitted for this column, he says that every model is different and has different looks and different vibes. Without going into the finer details of the models’ looks, he says, “All the four girls have one thing in common — they all have very photogenic faces and with the right amount of cuteness and attitude. They are not professional models but they all have the ability to make the pictures look perfect.”

Picasso Barman can be reached at +918335073362 or emailed at tapabanbarman@gmail.com Instagram: @picassobarman

Ankita Chatterjee

Ankita Chatterjee | 20, height: 5 ft 3 inches

A final year college student and a classical dancer by profession, Ankita loves wearing all kind of clothes in cotton — be it kurtis, palazzos, pencil trousers, cigarette pants or jeans and T-shirts. “I love the colours black, white and yellow. When it comes to occasions and gatherings, I like wearing South Indian silk saris with quarter-sleeve, backless blouses and accessorise them with lots of bangles and a neckpiece. I always wear a watch and I love chunky earrings too. I love to highlight my eyes complete with concealer, shadow, line and mascara,” shares the young model.

Instagram: @dreamgirlanki

Shreya Chowdhury

Shreya Chowdhury | 30, height: 5 ft 4 inches

A biology research scholar who loves to model in her spare time, Shreya loves Western wear and wears all kinds of outfits including jeans, tops, palazzos, shirts, skirts, jumpsuits, long and short dresses, shorts and crop tops. “For formal gatherings, I love wearing saris like chiffon khadi, cotton jamdani with sleeveless, halter neck blouses or traditional ones with glass sleeves. I prefer earrings or chokers and handcuffs in silver. I love makeup and primarily apply a base foundation, kajal and lipstick in dark shades of red, maroon and magenta,” says Shreya.

Instagram: @shreyachowdhury13

Koyel Sengupta

Koyel Sengupta | 27, height: 5 ft 6 inches

An entrepreneur who loves modelling at leisure, Koyel mostly likes to wear Western attire but now, has also developed a taste for ethnic wear. “I love wearing indigo mal or handloom dresses, gowns and saris in bright colours. My favourite colours are yellow, red and white. I also like to wear clothes with floral prints and polka dots,” says the pretty young thing. Traditional wear means nice sequined designer lehengas in georgette with shortcropped cholis. “I love wearing earrings or neckpieces but avoid wearing them together. Makeup has to be nude eyes and bold lips in shades of hot red, orange, magenta and the like,” she adds.

Instagram: @koyelmiyy

Sumana Das

Sumana Das | 23, height: 5 ft 2

The model, who just completed her graduation, loves Indo-Western outfits in red, blue and white. “I love wearing kurtis over jeans, palazzos or skirts and dresses and T-shirts with trousers. For traditional occasions, I prefer silks, dhakai jamdani or chiffons, depending on the kind of occasion. I love pairing my saris with three-quarter backless blouses. I wear minimal accessories and love chunky earrings. I love the natural look with just liner and mascara on my eyes,” shares the beautiful model.

Instagram: @sumana4215