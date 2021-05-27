Playing with the traditional art of tie and dye, Silvertraq, a made in India women wear brand backed by sustainable and ethical manufacturing practices, dropped their new edit which is practical, fun and conscious of the environment. Their workout wear, a 4-Way stretch Polyester made from Recycled PET bottles, is also sweat-wicking, quick-dry and anti-odour to keep you fresh and dry after your workout. Founder Dhriti Badani takes us through the edit Excerpts:

Is this the first time the brand worked on tie and dye?

Yes, we are introducing tie-dye into the main sportswear segment for the first time.



We can see a fresh approach applied to tie and dye. Tell us more

We’re using prints inspired by Itajime Shibori techniques in classic indigo colours as well as fun yellows, pinks and blacks. The colours and designs are fresh and bright. The idea is to elevate one’s mood and add a dash of upbeat energy to your workouts & day with these hues.





What's the fabric used as canvas here?

We’re using our base of Polyester Elasthan Cloud fabric which has 4-Way Stretch, is breathable, quick dry, anti-odour which makes it ideal for sweating it out as well as wearing it out. This fabric base is further sublimation printed which is an environmentally friendly process that does not consume any water as compared to dyeing.



Since it's majorly athleisure, what can we find in the edit?

The collection has mainly functional bras matched with leggings & shorts for your workouts. As well as plunge crop tops for a crossover between active and casual wear.



What's next after this edit?

Next up is an edit in megawatt neon colour-block styles to make your workout & street wardrobe pop. We’re committed to moving all our prints to 100% recycled polyester fabric this season onwards and continue to look for ways to make our brand sustainable.