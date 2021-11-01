Diwlai special: Follow these eco-friendly tips to transform your space into a stylish sanctuary

November marks a time when there’s a nip in the air and the mood is festive. The routine involves bingeing on desserts, scouting for sales, and gifting friends and family. With just four days until Diwali, the annual house clean-up must be underway in most houses.

In a time when the climate crisis is escalating, the true spirit of Diwali can only be upheld through an environmentally-friendly celebration. While we’ve already taken the first step to ecologically sound festivities through a ban on the sale of crackers, here are a few alternatives you can adopt at home to be eco-conscious.

Waste not, want not

Every festive season, the amount of waste being produced from one’s home increases considerably. From gifts received to decorative items bought, most products are discarded with the end of festivities. A smart choice to reverse such wastage is to buy adornments that can be used year after year. “Set up the ambience at home by using urns, vases, and candle holders in metallic hues like polished copper or vintage brass to ring in the festive atmosphere. These decor elements are minimalist and reusable,” suggests Disha Bhavsar and Shivani Ajmera from the Quirk Studio. When buying candles, go for reusable designs such as candles made out of coconut or bamboo, which can be used even after the candle completely burns out. If you want to use lanterns at home, ditch the plastic ones and shop for metallic designs instead. This is not just an environmentally-friendly step but also a cost-effective one.

When flora takes lead

Adding the magic of green through plants can be an elegant eco-friendly addition in your home. Plants create a minimalistic vibe at home all while adding a touch of nature. “Biophilic decor is an easy and pocket-friendly way to create a visually-aesthetic and welcoming decor. Add verdant indoor plants—in clusters or as a statement piece—in your interiors to lift up the ambience of your space,” suggests Bhavasar and Ajmera. You can also go for plantable versions of Ganesha and Lakshmi idols. Once the puja concludes, these idols can be planted in soil. You can then watch them grow into a tulsi or sunflower plant within days.

Let there be light

Buildings lit in multi-hues are a common sight during the festive season. While these LED lights may seem both attractive and cheap, they are also a cause of light pollution. Although less talked about, light pollution is an environmental issue that impacts humans as well as affects the growth of trees and the natural cycles of birds and other fauna. Swap artificial lights with oil lamps this Diwali. By opting for clay lamps that are locally available, you will not just be decorating your house and taking the eco-friendly route but also sustaining the livelihood of a number of artisans.

DIY now and always

From candles to festoons (bandhanwars), there is a lot that you can create yourself when decorating your home. Natali Manocha (31), a resident of Vikaspuri, has decided to try candle making at home this year. “I usually get about three or four days off from work during Diwali. During this time, I like going back to my hobby of DIY art and craft. This year, I have decided to make candles at home. If everything goes well, I will give a few candles to my friends.” “One can also invest in aromatherapy. The easiest way to attain this is potpourri. A DIY to this is a simple mix of dry flowers, herbs, and essential oils. This not only adds to the ambience but also provides a subtle aroma to the house,” suggests Meena Murthy Kakkar, Design Head and Partner, Envisage.

Fresh as a flower

The Rangoli is an Indian tradition, wherein designs are drawn on the floor in the home’s entryway. It is intended to welcome Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. However, the locally-available colours used in Rangolis are usually synthetic with toxic chemicals. Try crafting a Rangoli using flowers. For Delhiites’ delight, the Ghazipur mandi is well-stocked with flowers—everything from roses to orchids—that is a perfect replacement for synthetic colours. You can also craft a Rangoli by using kitchen ingredients like turmeric, cloves, rice, etc.