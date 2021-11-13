Stuck indoors because of the rains? Try these activities that will keep you active

Just as Bengalureans are stepping out as Covid numbers fall, the recent spell of rain has forced them to stay indoors once again. But many are enjoying the cold weather and showers and are, in fact, curling up under a blanket.

Well, to not feel like the weekend hasn’t been productive enough but at the same time give you a relaxed weekend feel, here are some fun rain-related activities you can sign up for.

Rid the ‘boardom’

The lockdown has taught many of us to be pros at board games. From Monopoly, Ludo, Uno, Poker and Sequence, there are plenty of options to keep yourself busy on rainy days. If you don’t have the physical game with you, there are apps available that will allow you to play it online. Details: Google Playstore, iStore

It’s showtime

There seems to be higher chances of people staying at home and binge-watching their favourite shows this weekend. You could re-watch The Office, F.R.I.E.N.D.S or Brooklyn Nine-Nine. If you’re looking for other show/movie recommendations, the OTT platforms have released some new movies to watch too.

‘Soup’er remedy

While the weather is giving everyone a hill station vibe, it can also bring along with it a cold, sinus issues and headaches. To keep those illnesses at bay, make some tasty soup and resume your weekend activities. From Chickpea and Lentil Soup, Roasted Tomato Soup, Ramen Soup, Spicy Pumpkin Soup and Roasted Tomato Soup, there are plenty of easy recipes you can try at home.