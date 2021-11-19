Salt Lake's Salon 82 Cafe has a combination of a state-of-the-art parlour and a cafe to pamper you

After a great response in the city's posh Bhawanipore area, high-end beauty studio Salon 82 has come up with their second outlet but this time with a thoughtful addition. Its newest outlet at Salt Lake Sector 2, named Salon 82 Cafe has an adjoining standalone all-day diner where you can enjoy your meal at any time of the day before or after some self-pampering. The beautiful heritage building, overlooking a verdant lawn dotted with art deco garden chairs, houses the sprawling two-storeyed parlour boasting of a separate body spa and nail salon on the first floor.
"I always wanted a combination salon and cafe under one roof, so that the patrons don't have to hurry if they are hungry and can just grab a delectable and healthy bite. Also, anyone can visit the parlour or cafe independent of each other," tells Shashank Upadhyay.
The best part about the studio is the range of hair services on offer and the products used for the same. All the hair products are from the esteemed Italian brand pH Laboratories, known for their high-end professional haircare offerings.
We opted for a hair spa and the experience was more than satisfactory for the keen attention paid by the hair expert. A close look at the texture of the hair and scalp condition, called for a rigorous cleansing of the dry scalp followed by a wet shampoo and conditioner before the spa paraphernalia kicked off. For an oily scalp and rough frizzy hair combination, they used Rejuvenating shampoo, Smooth Perfect shampoo and smooth Perfect conditioner from pH before the spa that took no less than an hour and more.
The luxe shampoo chairs are extremely comfortable and not for once will you feel any discomfort in your neck area. Apart from hair services, there are other regular beauty services available too.
One must mention the Parisian style 50- seater relaxed cafe adjacent to the salon that serves some great continental options and cuppas for comfort. Just plonk into one of the comfy armchairs by the window side with your favourite book for company, as you wait your turn at the parlour and taste some of the best coffee options from the menu.
If you are famished, order from the delectable mains section. You would be pleasantly surprised at the quality and taste of the food served. We highly recommend their tasteful and freshly-made chicken wraps, roasts, grilled fish and crispy fries.
At Salt Sector 2 CJ Block. Hair spa starts at Rs 2,500. Meal for two at the cafe starts at Rs 1,000