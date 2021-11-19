Salt Lake's Salon 82 Cafe has a combination of a state-of-the-art parlour and a cafe to pamper you

After a great response in the city's posh Bhawanipore area, high-end beauty studio Salon 82 has come up with their second outlet but this time with a thoughtful addition. Its newest outlet at Salt Lake Sector 2, named Salon 82 Cafe has an adjoining standalone all-day diner where you can enjoy your meal at any time of the day before or after some self-pampering. The beautiful heritage building, overlooking a verdant lawn dotted with art deco garden chairs, houses the sprawling two-storeyed parlour boasting of a separate body spa and nail salon on the first floor.

Salon 82 Cafe

"I always wanted a combination salon and cafe under one roof, so that the patrons don't have to hurry if they are hungry and can just grab a delectable and healthy bite. Also, anyone can visit the parlour or cafe independent of each other," tells Shashank Upadhyay.