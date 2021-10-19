Playing the flute has helped this Bengaluru-based cosmetic surgeon's practice

When the clock strikes 9pm, Dr Bharath PS picks up his flute to learn new tunes under the guidance of his teacher, Vidhwan Rajkamal. It’s this passion that helps the consultant- cosmetic, plastic and reconstructive surgery at Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur, keep cool even under challenging circumstances.

Right from his younger days, Bharath was keen to learn music. However, with a tight schedule, while pursuing his MBBS and higher studies, this interest stayed on the back-burner. Recently though, he managed to carve out time to pursue his long-cherished dream. “For the past five years, I have been a student of classical music. I am learning the flute from Vidhwan Rajkamal through an online platform.

Although there was inconsistency in practising the flute in the last few years, the lockdown due to the pandemic came as a boon. Currently, I attend classes twice a week at 9pm, after I finish with surgeries,” says Bharath, who also believes that playing the flute and doing plastic surgeries are complementary in nature. “Plastic surgery is also an art form. It is all about bringing back the affected part of the skin to its original form. Practising the flute has helped me in finger dexterity and breath control, that actually helps me while doing surgeries,” adds Bharath.

Bharath has multiple interests, including art, which he pursues when he’s not performing surgery. He recently realised his interest in oil-painting and is making time to do the same. “I am a self-taught artist. Interestingly, I was inspired by my professor Norman Guido, who taught plastic surgery at St John’s Medical College. He has an interesting line-up of paintings and his versatility inspired me to pursue art. I usually work on oil paintings and paint pictures of flowers, landscape and nature,” says the 46-year-old, who also helps his daughter with acrylic painting.

If he’s not at work, playing the flute or painting a pretty picture, Bharath is photographing birds. Currently staying at the quarters in National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), he has found the opportunity to capture some of the flora and fauna around through his lens. “My place of stay has given a great scope to pursue photography,” says Bharath, who has also captured the Asian Paradise Flycatcher, Shikra and has photographed rare species at the Thattekkad Bird Sanctuary in Kerala. “In fact, plastic surgery training involves a lot of documentation and photography of medical cases. That is how my interest in photography started,” says Bharath.

So how does he manage to pursue so many activities amid medical emergencies? “It is challenging with a high workload. In addition, I am also attending to trauma cases which have increased multi-fold after the lockdown. Sometimes hobbies have to take a backseat. But there’s no better stress-buster to pursue when time permits,” Bharath says.