Indulge 14th Anniversary Special: 10 exquisite décor options to illuminate your puja space with panache

’Tis the time of lights and razzle-dazzle with some extraordinary Diwali decorations. And this year, while you are still figuring out where to get yours, especially for your Laxmi puja, we suggest a list of items to light up the festive season like never before.

Devi divine

The magic of Goddess Lakshmi lithophane from The Spirit of India collection by Lladró comes with serene beauty on her face. With the illuminating interior, the piece promises to project warm lighting through the room and highlights the engraving that decorates it. Rs 7,000.

Ring the bell

Bring home this beautiful silver plated bell with rudraksha and Ganesha on top by Jaypore, this Diwali. This lacquered piece must be cleaned with silver polish or washed in lukewarm water. Rs 2,320.

Scent of divinity

This beautiful brass piece by Chakra Yog has an artistic handle carved with simplicity keeping in mind the decor, which is to be highlighted with true grace and elegance. Rs 1,750.

Glow up

Complete your Diwali dècor with colourful candles by Home4U that add a sense of cheerfulness to your puja room décor. These graceful candles are designed to add oodles of charm to any basic arrangement. Pair your exquisite candles with this tall and chic hollow glass style handmade candle stand, set in pure stainless steel and glass in a rare gold finish by Dekor Company. Candles at Rs 2,745 and stands at Rs 9,990.

Bowled over

Inspired by naqashi, the fine art of surface decoration, this decorative bowl that features free hand-drawn floral motifs from Good Earth is hand-painted. It is contemporary yet traditional and is a classic addition to your puja accessories for prasad offerings this Diwali. Rs 12,000.

Artistic impression

This mandala rangoli by Tealight is perfect to give that beautifying touch to your space and earn praise from your guests. It is self-designed and handmade and can also be customised in various colours. Rs 999 onwards.

Aroma therapy

Crafted in aluminum with a matte brass finish, this incense holder by Nicobar is an excellent choice to place in your puja space to add a touch of tradition. Rs 1,150.

Fleur de paradis

Illuminate your space with these decorative lights by Harold this Diwali. The classy look of rose gold and warm white lights promises to make your puja space look super striking. Rs 1,999.

Lead, kindly light

While making drastic changes may not be possible at the last moment, there are tons of ways you can dress up your home with lights and diyas. Fabindia’s handmade and sustainable diyas come in a set of three. Rs 1,590.

Turning a new leaf

This metal and gold finish thali by Address Home can be a gorgeous addition to your puja space. It’s nature-inspired design, veined like a lotus leaf, has a textured body with a metallic lustre which makes this piece look stunning. On this, you can easily arrange lamps, puja flowers, turmeric, vermilion, sacred thread etc. Rs 2,200.

