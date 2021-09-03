Special: Kolkata photographer Mouli Sardar trains her lenses on four city models

Mouli Sardar had a passion for fashion designing and poring over fashion magazines was her only hobby when she was a child. Armed with an early appreciation for fashion nuances, Mouli started her photography journey since Class XI with a camera phone that her dad bought her.

“I clicked and edited them and posted them on social media, where many people gave me useful advice to improve my skills further. I later got admitted to Bengal Photography Institute, Garia in 2013 to further polish my skills,” recalls Mouli, who started working as a freelance wedding and fashion photographer in 2014.

“Now, I also do a lot of editorial fashion shoots and experimental work with proper concepts and stories both outdoors and at my photo studio in Garia near Kavi Nazrul metro station,” says Mouli, who now uses a Nikon D750 camera with four lenses and various light setups for her shoots.

Among the models, whose pictures she has submitted for this column, Mouli feels that Jasmine has excellent expressions and Aishika has a unique expressive face with a lot of potentials. “Poulami is a highly talented theatre actress with a developed aesthetic sense while Mahi is very pretty and has great posture,” adds Mouli.

Mouli can be reached at +917059720354 or moulisardar56@gmail.com Instagram: @moulisardarphotography

Jasmin Hossain

Jasmin Hossain | 25, height: 5 ft 5 inches

An MNC worker, aspiring model Jasmine loves wearing pants and casual tops and ethnic wear like kurtis for daily wear. “For traditional dos I love saris, anarkalis and long kurtis. Silk saris are a favourite pick and I love pairing them with boat-neck blouses. Big silver or oxidised earrings and chokers are my favourite accessories and I love nude makeup with a hint of liner and bright shades on lips.

Instagram: @ruby_.w

Mahi Sardar

Mahi Sardar | 22, height: 5 ft 6 inches

A final year college student, Mahi is an aspiring model and loves wearing ethnic apart from jeans and regular tops. For occasions, it’s always a traditional dhakai sari or chiffon saris with any kind of stylish blouse. “Among accessories, I love wearing silver oxidised earrings and I like to keep my makeup light and nude with red lips,” shares Mahi, whose favourite colour is black.

Instagram: @myselfma_hi

Poulami Kundu

Paulami Kundu | 26, height: 5 ft 4 inches

A professional model and an aspiring actor, Paulami loves clothes with flares and frills, whether it is a skirt, pants or a sari and usually wears shorts and tops, jeans, T-shirts, tops, kurtis, long skirts, crop tops and dresses. For formal gatherings, she loves saris or flared anarkalis and flowing angrakhas in bright colours. “I love wearing cotton and satin outfits and long earrings, chokers or bohemian neckpieces besides bandanas. Makeup has to be light with a hint of CC cream, compact and lipsticks in bright shades, which are a must and I have a lot of them,” she adds.

Instagram: @pigi_pops

Aishikha Shakhari

Aishikha Shakhari | 21, height: 5 ft 3 inches

A fashion designing student who also loves modelling, Aishika prefers any fashionable outfits that are loose and comfortable such as palazzos and crop tops or men's shirts and denim. “I like wearing all bright and soft colours and prefer fabrics like cotton and linen and recently I am drooling over a lot of khadi. For occasions, I like handwoven cotton and mul saris that have minimalistic designs. I like pairing them with glass sleeves, full-sleeves or three-quarter blouses in contrast colours. I like wearing junk jewellery, especially oxidised silver earrings, cocktail rings and nose pins. My makeup comprises kajal, a light blush, lipstick and mascara on my brows,” she shares.

Instagram: @sohagi_aishika