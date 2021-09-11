Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: From fine jewellery to bappa idols and paintings, here is our gifting guide

Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi is the first of a series festivals that mark the last few months of the Indian calendar. With the next few days set to witness the ritual immersion of numerous Ganesha idols across the country, we pick out unique gifts you can give your loved ones this festive season:

1. MyPoojaBox





MyPoojaBox has a huge collection of eco-friendly Ganesha idols made with clay by local artisans. Dissolvable in water, they come in all sizes, from five inches to two feet, and can be ideal for gifting. Price: Rs.399 upwards. Available online.



2. Tribe Amrapali





Tribe Amrapali has launched a limited-edition Ganpati Collection, featuring Lord Ganesha-inspired traditional handcrafted tribal jewellery in silver and antique gold. Besides jewellery, they also have paintings and idols. Price: Rs.3,296 upwards. Available online.



3. Izzhaar

​

Starting from miniature Lord Ganesha idols that have intricate gold and silver detailing to bigger hand-painted Ganpati murtis, Izzhaar has an entire collection that is ideal for gifting. Available online.



4. Divas Mantra

From chokers to elaborate bracelets, Divas Mantra has handpicked some of the most stylish statement pieces for this festive season. Their detailed Ganesha-themed pieces are sure to appeal even after the festivities have concluded. Available online.

