Kolkata Photographer Neel trains his lenses on four city models

Thirty-four-year-old Neel never thought, even in his wildest dreams that he would end up being a fashion photographer. “I was a very amateur photographer clicking on my mobile phone camera or sometimes using my Yashica automatic film camera. Rather, I was more into music and used to play the acoustic guitar and wanted to become a guitarist. It was while I was contemplating buying another six-string that the epiphany struck and I ended up buying a second-hand SLR instead,” recalls Neel, who dreams of being a war journalist someday.

It was during the end of his college days that his interest in photography intensified and though his family had no issue as long as it remained a hobby, they were not very supportive when Neel gave up his job to pursue photography as a full-time profession.

“But later they understood my passion and supported me wholeheartedly,” adds Neel, who holds a diploma in photography from Light and Shadow Institute of photography. While taking pictures, Neel makes sure to highlight the subject more than anything.

“If it’s a designer shoot, my prime focus is to showcase the clothes, while for a portfolio, the focus hovers on expressions and looks of the model. But whatever shoot it is, an interplay of light and shadow is a must,” he stresses.

Among the models, whose pictures he has submitted for this column, Neel finds Bidisha and Surajjan splendid despite being first-time models. “Sunetra carries herself with lots of oomph and knows her postures and though Olivia is a doctor by profession, she has a great passion and enthusiasm for modelling,” says Neel, who uses Nikon D750 for his shoots.

Neel can be reached at +919123336380 or neel.photoartist@gmail.com Instagram: @neel.photoartist

Olivia Das

Olivia Das | 24, height: 5 ft 4 inches

A doctor by profession, beauty pageant winner Olivia loves modelling during free time and wants to pursue it too. When she is not working, she loves wearing jeans, tops, one-piece dresses, jumpsuits and anything that’s stylish and comfortable, preferably in cotton or linen. “I love the colours black, red and royal blue and for formal occasions, it’s always traditional silk for me. For parties, at times I opt for net, organza or sequin saris with deep-back, sleeveless blouses. I like accessories that are sleek and fashionable and makeup is always light but elegant for me. I love highlighting my eyes with kajal or liner and loads of mascara,” Olivia tells us.

Instagram: @olivia.das.18

Sunetra Sadhu

Sunetra Sadhu | 40, height: 5 ft 4 inches

A designer, who runs a boutique, Sunetra loves modelling for her own creations. “I like comfortable, breathable outfits in cotton, linen and silk. Mostly, I wear salwars and kaftans and heavy silk saris in understated tones for occasions. I like pairing them with designer blouses and wear minimal accessories, preferably silver jhumkas or a choker and a bangle. I just apply a light base and wear kajal, bindi and nude pink lipstick,” she tells us.

Instagram: @sunetra.sadhu

Bidisha Biswas

Bidisha Biswas | 32, height: 5 ft 3 inches

A make-up artist by profession, Bidisha loves wearing palazzos, tops, jeans, skirts, one-piece A-line dresses in all sizes and her favourite shades include pink, yellow and purple. “I like my outfits in linen cotton and silk and I love lehengas and saris, especially kanjivaram, dhakais, muslins and jamdanis with deep back or backless, noodle-strap blouses. I don’t like accessories. It’s just earrings, a watch or bracelet and light makeup for me. I like well-done eyes and brows with a contoured face,” she adds.

Instagram: @biswasbidisha

Surajjan Khatun

Surajjan Khatun | 24, height: 5 ft

A fashion designing student, Surajjan, who is also a theatre artist, is most comfortable in western outfits especially all kinds of interesting trousers like culottes, straight pants, denims, high-waist pants with crop tops and baggy tees. “I love black, white and grey and cotton is my favourite fabric. I also like one-piece dresses. Saris are my go-to traditional wear and I love them in solid colours in organza or satin with broad-shouldered and deep-neck blouses,” she shares. Surajjan loves pairing her sari-look with black oxidised junk jewellery and silver nose pins. “I like wearing big jhumkas and like to highlight my eyes with kajal and mascara,” she adds.

Instagram: @surajjan_surajjan