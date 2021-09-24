Memories and mirth mark Armenian National Day

It was in November 2010, when a common friend introduced me to Ara Hakobyan, the then ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to India. What started as a courtesy call developed into a relationship of respect. My love for Armenia in the past ten years has only increased and I enjoy the wonderful relationship and love for the people of Armenia and people of India,” said Shivkumar Eashwaran, the consul general (hon) of the Republic of Armenia, as he raised a toast to commemorate the 30th National Day of Republic of Armenia.

The Eashwarans hosted a meet-and-greet at their Kilpauk residence on Tuesday evening. The event saw the entire diplomatic ensemble in attendance with prominent members of the diplomatic community from Japan, Germany, Russia, Spain and Romania. Industrialists, businessmen, celebrities and entrepreneurs in attendance.

Elaborating the India-Armenia connect, Shivkumar said, “The relationship between Armenia and India dates back to 2,500 years ago. The Armenian Street in Chennai, about 300 years old, and Armenian Church stand testament to the proud history and age-old bond with the city. It speaks for the community’s involvement in the erstwhile Madras. The attempt to draft the first-ever Constitution of an independent Armenia was made in Madras (by an Armenian nationalist). The Consulate of Armenia in Chennai was started on December 12, 2012. Like India, the Armenians also have a high regard for culture and family values. I’ve been awed by the beauty of the country’s landscape and hospitable people. There are lots of business and tourism opportunities between India and Armenia. Education is a key area and over 1,000 students from India are studying there.”

Following this, Yuri Babakhanian, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia, who virtually presided over the function, addressed the gathering. “On this big day, I bow my head and salute the heroes who fought for our independence. The country has been through crises and war. Armenians across the globe are concerned about contributing to the development of their motherland and strengthening its independence. Our dream is to build a democratic and peace-loving state. With collective potential and resources, cooperation with allies, we’ll be able to overcome all challenges and build a strong, just and prosperous country for present and future generations.”

Concluding the event virtually, Achal Malhotra, the former ambassador of India to the Republic of Armenia, said, “This event brings back the three wonderful years I spent in Armenia. The feeling of being a sovereign and independent nation has no comparison. In the past 30 years, we’ve been able to build successfully upon the historical link. In the coming years, we will work towards the progress of the nation and bring back its lost glory.” The celebration ended with a cake-cutting, cocktail and dinner.