Sisters Aswathy and Archa gallop to a new vista 

Aswathy Krishnan and Archa Krishnan’s day begins at six in the morning. After grooming their four horses — White Rani, Black Rani, Riya and Appu (also called Nagavally because of his wild nature) and cleaning their hooves, the duo starts training their students the art of horse-riding. Now, the sisters run a training academy — Khedhar Horses.

Aswathy (16) and Archa (14) got their first horse during the first lockdown when their father Gopikrishnan gifted them Sulthan. “My father showed us a horse riding video on YouTube. We were hooked since then. We wanted to get a horse as a pet. From several sources, we were able to buy one. Initially, we got him out of curiosity but we weren’t keen on riding him because we were scared,” says Aswathy. However, within a couple of months, the sisters were attached to Sultan. A trainer from Karunagapally came down to their place to give the sisters riding lessons.

The novices transformed into confident riders within a month. “When we were starting the lessons, on Sultan and another English breed, many onlookers constantly targeted us with their curious questions. As we were women, they expected us not to be “outdoorsy”. Many kept asking questions related to the monetary benefit of raising a horse,” says Archa.

Once their riding skills became a frenzy on social media, the ones who criticised them started sending their children to learn horse riding to the sisters. “Gradually, people started recognising my children’s activity. Their mother and I never opposed their decision to ride horses as it would boost their confidence,” says Gopikrishnan.

From eight-year-old children to adults above to 50-years-old, people of all ages train at their academy. “Learning horse riding at a young age is helpful to secure proper balance. Irrespective of age, we can teach anyone to become better riders,” says Archa. The duo says many parents send their kids to the academy to reduce their screen time. “Some send to make them good riders and others out of their interest for horses,” adds Aswathy.

How to train

The duo begins by briefing the trainees on horse’s body parts and their maintenance process. They would then let the students groom their mounts to alleviate their fear and to help them create a bond with the horse. “It is important for the rider to have good control over the horse. For that, first, the student will walk along with them holding the lead rope. It’ll take over a week to develop a sense of command. Then they’ll be taught to walk, trot, canter and finally gallop. In 20 days one will be able to ride, depending on how confident the students are,” says Aswathy.

Testing the limits

Aswathy is known for her bitless riding skills — without bridles and saddles, she gallops through the fields unafraid on White Rani. The youngster is probably the only female rider in Kerala who can ride bitless! “I’ve searched online to find if there is anyone else who rides bitless, but so far I haven’t seen any,” adds Aswathy.

While she gets on the horseback, the bridle will be in its position. However, when the horse starts moving at a pace, she removes the bit from its mouth. Then she goes on a relaxing trail for over 3 km. “The credit should go to my horse. So far, I’ve tried going bitless on Rani only. She listens to my command and will not show any discomfort,” the young rider says. The siblings expect to up their skills The duo has plans to become jockeys and take up riding as their profession.