Hola Hyderabad: Sundowner and all that jazz

Hyderabad surely loves sundowners and this time it was at the much awaited The British Brow Bar & Regalia, helmed by Debarati Ghosh Debbie and co-hosted by Nitinesh Tipirneni, who is the business partner for the Hyderabad flagship. It is an exclusive beauty space and premium aesthetic clinic. The event was hosted over a cosy spread of food and a flowing bar amidst modern jazz music.

Mandira Bedi. The event started with a special national anthem. It was a tribute to women empowerment and was sung by the members of the FLO committee. Present Chairperson Shubhraa Maheshwari shared her vision for the year, impactful initiatives towards financial literacy and towards women and children with disabilities. It was followed by a tete-a-tete between the Chairperson and Mandira Bedi and the latter gave an insightful speech about self-belief, gratitude, validation and fitness. FICCI FLO hosted yet another inspiring event, Wired for Challenges with.

The city witnessed a one-of-a-kind event where the Indian film fraternity walked the ramp for the cause of quality education in government schools. It was by Teach for Change (an initiative by Lakshmi Manchu and Chaitanya MRSK) where celebrities walked in ace designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil’s collection and Hiya designer jewellery at The Westin. The occasion was graced by the presence of Sudha Reddy, Director MEIL Group and Mahima Datla, MD Biological E. Limited as the Chief Guests. Actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Akhil Akkineni, Lakshmi Manchu, Pragya Jaiswal, Sundeep Kishan, Manasa Varanasi, Sudheer Babu, Rohit Khandelwal, Eesha Rebba, Adith Arun, Navdeep and Nivetha Pethuraj, among others.

Sorabh Pant Meanwhile, Sorabh Pant, India’s renowned comedian and writer and his humour makes everyone laugh their lungs out. The show was well received by the audience and this was his third visit to our city. It was held at Heart Cup Coffee, Jubilee Hills and we could see some prominent faces like Dr Mahajosh Joshi, Praful, Bela Mody and others.

So that’s how the weeks passed by, with a lot of fun, glamour and humour. See you guys on the other side!

(The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of Telangana Artist’s Association.)