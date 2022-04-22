Here's how acupuncture can help your pet with everything from back pain to bowel issues

Meet Azhagi, a German Shepherd whose diarrhoea episodes were going from bad to worse. Six months after sticking to vet prescribed medication but seeing the problem continue to worsen, with Azhagi now weak and dependent on medication to handle her loose stools, her owner Aparna Hari decided it was time to try something new. She reached out to Dr DT Kaarthick of Saisha Pet Speciality Hospital in Ambattur who came recommended via word of mouth — as a veterinarian also trained in the alternative Chinese practice of acupuncture. Azhagi, we are informed, was fairly calm and relaxed during the process. Six sessions and a follow-up blood test later, her Irritable Bowel Syndrome was completely healed.

Veterinarian DT Kaarthick





“This isn’t always the case of course,” clarifies 37-year-old Kaarthick who we chat with for World Veterinary Day (April 24). “Patients are often brought to me when their problems have already progressed to a chronic nature and in those cases, acupuncture works more as a supportive therapy to their existing medication,” explains the vet who trained at the Belgium Veterinary Acupuncture Society (BVAS). The sessions which range from 10 minutes to an hour depending on the nature of the ailment, do however help substantially reduce the intake of allopathy medicines required, the effects of which over time can be detrimental to the functioning of organs like the liver and kidney. Take for instance, the case of three-year-old labrador retriever Simba, who recently was brought to the clinic with hip dysplasia. “With a few acupuncture sessions, we were able to reduce his mandated four tablets a day to one,” claims Kaarthick.

We are most curious about how these furry patients respond when they see a needle. Are they jumpy, like some adults, who simply dread an injection, we ask? According to Dr Kaarthik, the sight of a needle isn’t often met with any reaction. “In fact, the needles are so thin, the patient barely feels it,” he responds. “In the case of a cat, which can resort to scratching it, we do sometimes use a blindfold,” he tells us. “Also, it can get a bit tricky with a horse because they are large animals and so you need capable handlers to avoid them sitting during the session,” he adds.

But in most cases, we are told, given the pain relief brought about once the first needle is in — the animal is usually in a state of calm. Common ailments that acupuncture therapy can help manage and treat include renal issues, gastritis, back pain, thrombocytopenia (where there is a low platelet count) and splenomegaly (enlargement of the spleen). “It’s also great for relief during post-op care and to prevent surgeries altogether for senior citizen patients,” he tells us, adding even healthy animals could benefit from a session or two.

Sessions from INR 500 onwards.

