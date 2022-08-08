Academic achievers felicitated by All India Marwari Mahila Samiti

All India Marwari Mahila Samiti hosted the Excellence Award 2022 yesterday at Rotary Sadan, which saw sixty two girls from different schools around the city being felicitated for their academic achievements. Students with a score of 98% and above in their board examinations were awarded medals and cheques in presence of Alka Bangur, President of the orgainsation, Dinesh Bajaj and Bishambhar Newar.

The evening unfolded with a lamp lighting ceremony, where the chief guests along with the president of the organisation also garlanded an idol of Lord Ganesh. Alka Bangur mesmerised the audience with her speech as she heartily shared her best wishes with the young achievers and welcomed dignitaries like Basant Kumar Nahta, Satish Jhunjhunwala, Laxmi Niwas Bangar, and Dinesh Jain to name a few. Barun Kumar Ray, Chief Secretary of the Labor Department, Government of West Bengal also graced the event with his presence.