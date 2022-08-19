Karnataka and Maharashtra top the list of the chattiest states in India

A study by the Indian social media platform, ShareChat, has discovered that Karnataka is the chattiest state in India followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Telangana.

Karnataka

With a monthly engagement of over 11.3 million users, Karnataka tops the list of the chattiest regions across India that engage in their native language. ShareChat has also created a lot of buzz in the Kannada industry as KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) from the cinema and TV industry continuously join Live Audio chatrooms to engage with thousands of fans. More than 0.26 million Kannada creators on the platform deliver nearly 3.1 million unique content on varied themes in a month. One of the popular ongoing Kannada chatrooms on the platform is “Namma Adda’, which invites actors, singers, journalists, doctors, and lyricists to conduct sessions to discuss their genres of expertise. Renowned personalities from Karnataka like Vinayak Joshi, Vani Harikrishna, Shashank Sheshagiri, and Master Manjunath have also hosted several chatroom sessions.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra comes second on the list with more than 10 million monthly active users engaging on the platform through different formats. More than 0.18 million creators from the state monthly deliver over 2.1 million content creations on different themes on the platform. Recently, two creators from Maharashtra, Akki and Pihu who met each other on the platform's Live Audio Chatrooms, are now happily married.

Tamil Nadu

Many Tamilians are fond of using the platform to interact with other people on popular cultural themes and religious festivities. The region has shown engagement from more than 9.5 million users, inviting more than 0.26 million creators to deliver around 3 million content creations monthly. Being a culturally diverse platform, it recently launched two chatroom series namely ‘Nalla Neram’ on astrology and ‘Aha Enna Rusi’ on culinary arts curated especially for its Tamil users. Popular Tamil actors like Radha Ravi and Sathish Muthukrishnan have also been a part of its Live Audio Chatrooms and their sessions were attended by nearly 100K users.

West Bengal

The platform receives engagement from over 8.39 million users from West Bengal and more than 0.24 million creators in a month. Following Tamil Nadu, Bengali creators deliver around 2.97 million creations on average, across different genres. Some of the most popular creators from West Bengal include - Anwar Ali, Ashis Ghosh, and Soumadip Roy.

Telangana

Among the top 5 regions, Telangana comes fifth in terms of engagement which is around 8.1 million. More than 0.19 million creators on the platform are from the youngest state of India, delivering 2.4 million creations, even more than Maharashtra. Some of the most popular creators from Telangana include - Sowjanya, A A Jyothi, and Pinky. Many popular celebrities like actress Nithya Menon and singers, Sriramachandra, and Karthik have also held chatroom sessions that garnered high participation and engagement.