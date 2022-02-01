Noida-based litigation lawyer Bina Gupta embraces her inner artist

The pandemic-induced lockdown gave us some time to pause, relax, and introspect. In the process, a few of us rekindled long-forgotten hobbies while others tried their hand at new pastimes. Among those who discovered novel pursuits to spend their time is Noida resident Bina Gupta.

The 65-year-old litigation lawyer managed to reconnect with her artistic side during this time. Gupta started creating art by learning and making use of many techniques that were earlier unknown to her. "Before the lockdown, it used to be a tough routine. I had to travel to court daily. But post the lockdown, I saved a lot of time. That made a lot of difference," she shares.

Igniting her passion

Gupta has been practising law for the past 40 years. In between managing busy hours at work and other responsibilities, she seldom would find the time to paint - an activity that she has enjoyed from time to time.

When the pandemic struck, Gupta was able to dive deeper into the world of art. Watching tutorials on YouTube further helped her develop this hobby. "I was painting for the first few months. Then, I randomly started watching art videos on YouTube to see what else I could try," she says.

In no time, Gupta acquired a newfound interest in sculpture painting - an art technique that combines both sculpture making and painting. She would spend hours indulging in this activity, painting flowers and leaves on circular plates.

For Gupta, this process was "meditative". She also learnt the art of upcycling; Gupta now converts discarded bottles into decorative works of art. First, she paints the glass bottle with acrylic colours, post which Gupta uses clay to create surface designs.

Finally, she applies varnish on the product. The result is a one-of-a-kind, heavily detailed, and ornamental creation. "When I start [painting on] a bottle, I don’t know what I am going to create. I just paint a window or something. As I go ahead, something or the other keeps coming up," she mentions. Given the intricate design, a single project can take a minimum of 10 days.

For the love of art

Gupta, who has showcased her artwork at two exhibitions previously, has received an encouraging response. "It is nice to have people stop by, appreciate and enquire about my work," she comments. She has also been gifting these handmade creations to her loved ones.

"In the last two years, all my friends have been getting something that I’ve crafted," she says. Even though she has previously sold her work, Gupta admits that she doesn't prefer doing so.

This process of creating art has been extremely therapeutic for Gupta. "When I'm creating art, I am so engrossed in the activity that someone will have to yell to break my rapture. It's like meditation. You are happy with the result, and the process [of indulging in art] is also calming. It is self-discovery. I would never have been able to do it had the pandemic not happened," she concludes.