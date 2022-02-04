Kolkata photographer Saurabh Mukherjee trains his lenses on four city models
Photographer Saurabh Mukherjee trains his lenses on four city models
Published : 04th February 2022
A software engineer by profession, it was Saurabh Mukherjee's passion to create his own signature in photography that drove him to become a fashion photographer. After eight years of hard work and dedication, 35-year-old Mukherjee now also owns a state-of-the-art studio called Kattas near Bagha Jatin area in south Kolkata. "I have tried to turn it into one of the most creative studios in the city and it is also named after one of my mutt pets. Since I am a street dog lover, I also donate a portion of the income earned from the studio towards the upkeep of the poor street dogs," tells Saurabh, who uses a SonyA73 camera for all his fashion shoots.
Having not received any formal training in photography, Mukherjee learns on the job and tries to follow his aesthetic instincts to come up with some magnificent fashion shoots that focus on the glamour element. In all his shoots, aesthete and creative elements play a vital role and he feels the background plays a major role in uplifting a picture and also the expressions of the models and how they bring out the mood.
When he shoots a fashion project, he loves to work with models who are versatile in their approach and poses, are dedicated and confident in their looks. All the four models whose pictures he has submitted for this column, fit the bill and he loves their professional attitude.
"In the future, I want to grow as a photographer by working for international fashion brands. But if I ever get a chance I would like to keep a stamp of my individuality in those shoots," stresses Mukherjee, who loves to go for long drives or play with his pets when not working.
Saurabh can be reached at 8335087574 or studiokattas@gmail.com Instagram:@saurabhmukherjee_
Picture Perfect is now a fortnightly column, celebrating the beauty of the human form, captured by the lens of the beholder.
newindianexpress.com or call Sharmistha Ghosal on 98309-48078.
Shilindhra Banerjee | 20, height: 5 ft 4 inches
A college student and an aspiring model and fashion blogger, Shilindhra mostly loves wearing jeans during the winters and pairs it up with boots, crop tops trenchcoats or long dresses with jackets. For summers, she keeps it simple with shorts and crop tops or cocktail dresses for dinners. For formal occasions, it's always saris for her, mostly lightweight silks that she can carry well with halter neck blouses or Western bralettes that accentuate her broad collar bones. "I love to wear nice silver oxidised chokers and highlight my eyes with dark kohl," she signs off.
Instagram: @bxshilindhraaa
Tanushri Roy | 24, height: 5 ft 5 inches
A full-time model, Tanushri likes casual and comfortable clothes like jeans, t-shirts, hotpants, shorts and A-line casual one-piece dresses for daily wear. For traditional occasions, she likes lightweight saris like chiffons and linens that are easy to carry with sleeveless, backless blouses and accessorise the look with chunky oxidised silver earrings and a gold watch. "I keep my makeup very basic and nude with loads of mascara," informs Tanushri, whose favourite colours include black, white and red.
Instagram: @tanushri.roy.79677
A law graduate who loves to do modelling, Sanghashree's best go-to daily wear includes blue denim and comfortable t-shirts and her wardrobe incorporates a lot of yoga pants, joggers and athleisures in her favourite colours black, white, blue and brown. Get-togethers call for traditional saris in cotton or Banarasi silk and she loves pairing them with full sleeve or glass sleeve blouses. "I like antique jewellery pieces and handcrafted ones in clay and copper besides eternal pieces in silver. I like to wear earrings, bracelets and finger rings. Makeup is always nude for me with a hint of kajal and lip gloss," tells the model.
Instagram: @hello_royy
Himangi Lokre | 32, height: 5 ft 6 inches
A chartered accountant by profession, Himangi loves modelling and likes to wear comfortable clothes like kurtis, palazzos, jeans, pants, crop tops, dresses and skirts when it comes to daily wear. A fan of solid colours rather than prints, she mostly wears cotton and settles for the sari look for weddings and other occasions. "I like experimenting with saris, if it's a family function I wear silk and if it's a friend's wedding I go the fusion way. The blouses too depend upon the occasion. I love minimalistic looks and I prefer highlighting my nose, lips and eyes and I like bright shades of pink, orange and red for my pout," she tells us.
Instagram: @himangilokre