Kolkata photographer Saurabh Mukherjee trains his lenses on four city models

A software engineer by profession, it was Saurabh Mukherjee's passion to create his own signature in photography that drove him to become a fashion photographer. After eight years of hard work and dedication, 35-year-old Mukherjee now also owns a state-of-the-art studio called Kattas near Bagha Jatin area in south Kolkata. "I have tried to turn it into one of the most creative studios in the city and it is also named after one of my mutt pets. Since I am a street dog lover, I also donate a portion of the income earned from the studio towards the upkeep of the poor street dogs," tells Saurabh, who uses a SonyA73 camera for all his fashion shoots.





Having not received any formal training in photography, Mukherjee learns on the job and tries to follow his aesthetic instincts to come up with some magnificent fashion shoots that focus on the glamour element. In all his shoots, aesthete and creative elements play a vital role and he feels the background plays a major role in uplifting a picture and also the expressions of the models and how they bring out the mood.

When he shoots a fashion project, he loves to work with models who are versatile in their approach and poses, are dedicated and confident in their looks. All the four models whose pictures he has submitted for this column, fit the bill and he loves their professional attitude.



"In the future, I want to grow as a photographer by working for international fashion brands. But if I ever get a chance I would like to keep a stamp of my individuality in those shoots," stresses Mukherjee, who loves to go for long drives or play with his pets when not working.



Saurabh can be reached at studiokattas@gmail.com Instagram:@saurabhmukherjee_official

