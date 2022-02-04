Yoddhas Indians Fighting Against Cancer: Stronger Together

He wasn’t a celebrity but he impacted many lives,” says Rashi Mandla, talking about Rahul Yadav, founder of ‘Yoddhas-Indians Fighting Against Cancer’ (Yoddhas). In 2013, while working as an IT professional, Yadav was diagnosed with Plasma Cell Leukemia, which is a rare and aggressive form of multiple myeloma. Once diagnosed, his treatment included a series of chemotherapy sessions. However, Yadav did not let cancer dampen his spirit. Amid his fight against cancer, Yadav discerned the extent of how this disease stresses out both the patient as well as the caregiver. He was aware that the best way to comprehend this scenario would be to do it as a community.

Bringing together people with similar experiences can help fill the gap between medical treatment and the emotional support that a patient requires. Not only can one vent their feelings, but such groups make available first-hand information about the disease, and often act as an anchor through the process of recovery. With this in mind, Yadav started Yoddhas in 2013. The non-government organisation in Noida is dedicated to support the well-being of cancer patients in India. “Rahul was fighting. He realised how a small interaction between caregivers and patients could be so helpful, and hence Yoddhas came into being,” Mandla, the trustee of Yoddhas, shares about her ex-spouse who died in 2017.

Utilising the power of the Internet, Yoddhas seeks to foster peer-to-peer connections. Their organisation functions through a network of volunteers from Delhi University and Symbiosis International University. Since its inception, the team has been working with over 4,000 cancer patients, supporting them in beating the disease with grit and endurance.

Driven by compassion

Yoddhas aims to carve out a space where cancer patients and their caregivers from across the country can connect with each other as well as with other doctors. Their aim was to build a platform wherein patients and cancer survivors can discuss their experiences. Through multiple digital channels—a Facebook group, WhatsApp groups, and a helpline manned by volunteers—Yoddhas helps patients and survivors connect with each other. Prior to the pandemic, they would organise awareness programmes at colleges and schools. “Often, people are not comfortable with proclaiming online that they have cancer. All groups ensure that smooth communication is facilitated and privacy of members is not breached,” adds Mandla.

The network built by Yoddhas has played a pivotal role in helping cancer patients seek solace in each other. Post his death in 2017, Yadav’s parents Krishna Yadav and Late Major General SN Yadav (Retd.) took up the operations of Yoddhas along with Mandla, who has been solely spearheading the work of the organisation since 2019. Mandla, whose spouse is extremely supportive of her work, is committed to keep the motto of Yoddhas alive. While strides are being made in cancer research, there is still no cure, and patients who beat the disease have to undergo months of hardship. Support groups like Yoddhas help build a strong caring community.